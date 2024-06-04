Finnish-speaking Warranty Specialist for Hedin MG Finland - HQ Gothenburg
Svensk Autorekrytering AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2024-06-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svensk Autorekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-06-04Dina arbetsuppgifter
Job Description
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey? Hedin Mobility Group and its subsidiary Hedin MG Finland Oy have recently been selected as the importer of MG cars in Finland. Throughout this year, we will establish a comprehensive sales and service network consisting of 13 dealerships managed by Hedin Automotive Oy.
Our objective is to position MG as one of the most sold electric vehicles in Finland, and thus, we are seeking a Finnish-speaking Warranty Manager to join us on this thrilling venture.
Based at Hedin Mobility Group's headquarters in Mölndal, you will have the privilege of collaborating with exceptional colleagues within an energetic environment. Our employees have been instrumental in driving Hedin Mobility Group's successful growth over the years. HMG offers numerous developmental opportunities, and we are committed to nurturing individuals with the right potential to grow alongside us!
To ensure a successful launch for MG in Finland, we are currently seeking a Finnish-speaking Warranty Specialist responsible for providing support to dealerships on warranty matters, overseeing MG's warranty process, and ensuring dealerships receive the necessary training to conduct warranty work on MG products.
Your primary responsibilities include:
• Providing support to dealerships on warranty matters, ensuring their needs are addressed efficiently and professionally.
• Developing and implementing training programs for dealerships to ensure they are fully equipped with knowledge regarding warranty procedures.
• Collaborating with internal teams to ensure dealerships' needs and feedback are integrated into product development and improvement initiatives.
Additionally, you will be responsible for fostering strong relationships with dealerships to enable them to excel and achieve high customer satisfaction for the brand.
Din Profil
Your Profile
For this role, we ideally seek candidates with several years of experience in warranty matters and their processes. Prior experience in warranty matters within the automotive industry is highly advantageous. To thrive in this role, you must possess fluent verbal and written communication skills in both Finnish and English. Proficiency in Swedish is also advantageous.
We highly value the following personal attributes:
• Ability to communicate and establish good relationships with both dealerships and colleagues.
• Strong administrative, planning, and prioritization skills.
• Ability to work with goals and a focus on development.
• Contribution to a pleasant team spirit, a well-functioning workplace, and alignment with Hedin Group's visions and core values.
Why work with us?
As an employer, we excel in recognizing driven and committed employees. There are many career paths to choose from with us - our attitude is that individuals with the right potential should be able to grow with us. When you as an employee grow with us, so do we as a company. We are responsible and ensure fair and just employment conditions, and all operations are covered by collective agreements. We care about our employees and see a long-term and sustainable working life as a strong competitive advantage.
We offer a wide range of benefits, such as vacation in advance, extra parental pay, and a generous wellness allowance to safeguard our employees' health.
Does this sound exciting and like the next step for you? Then apply today!Om företaget
About the Company:
MG has been ahead of its time ever since the British car manufacturer began production at Morris Garages in 1924. Now, a new generation can choose a car from this iconic brand. Modern, electric, and ready for the future. MG makes electric driving accessible to everyone. MG's vehicles are designed with European drivers in mind; the brand offers sustainable, smart, functional, and attractively priced vehicles. MG is developed in the company's design studio in Shanghai, in collaboration with our advanced design studio in London. MG is produced in China and is already available in several European countries.
Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest car dealerships with over 8,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2022, the group had a turnover of 4.8 billion euros and sold over 180,000 vehicles. Hedin Mobility Group operates within three main business areas: import, retail, and mobility solutions. With a product range of more than 40 brands and a European dealer network of approximately 270 own dealerships, the group offers private and corporate customers a full-service range of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Visit www.hedinmobilitygroup.com
for more information.
Kontaktuppgifter
In this recruitment process, we collaborate with Autorekrytering, and questions regarding the position and process will be answered by responsible recruiter Clemens Döring, clemens.doring@autorekrytering.se
. Applications are processed continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline. We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9349". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svensk Autorekrytering AB
(org.nr 556683-9568), http://www.autorekrytering.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Clemens Döring Clemens.doring@autorekrytering.se Jobbnummer
8728010