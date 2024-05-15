Finnish-Speaking Technical Support for Hedin MG Finland - HQ Gothenburg
2024-05-15
Dina arbetsuppgifter
Hedin Mobility Group and its subsidiary, Hedin MG Finland Oy, have just been selected as the importer of MG cars in Finland. During the current year, we will establish a full-service sales and service network at 13 locations operated by Hedin Automotive Oy. The company's goal is to make MG one of the most sold electric cars in Finland, and therefore, we are looking for you as a Finnish-speaking technical support who wants to be part of this exciting journey.
The location for the position will be at Hedin Mobility Group's headquarters in Gothenburg, which is an exciting workplace comprised of a team of motivated and skilled individuals. Our employees are the foundation of Hedin Mobility Group's successful growth over the years. Within the group, there are numerous opportunities for development, and we want individuals with the right potential to grow with us!
Do you have several years of work experience on the technical side in the automotive sector and a passion for service and problem-solving? Do you want to be part of MG's success story in Finland and would you like to seize the opportunity to work within a global corporation with a new brand in electric vehicles and significant growth plans?
We are now seeking a Finnish-speaking, driven and communicative technical support. As Technical Support for Hedin MG Finland, we are looking for someone who can assist our service and vehicle technicians at our dealerships across Finland. The mission is to ensure that dealers receive the right support in technical matters they cannot solve themselves and that they have the proper training to perform vehicle technical work on MG's products, thereby contributing to high customer satisfaction.
Primary Responsibilities and Duties:
• Support dealers in technical matters.
• Ensure access to manuals, workshop manuals, and other technical support.
• Understand and ensure that workshops operate according to the manufacturer's instructions.
• Understand and ensure that workshops undergo the manufacturer's training programs.
The position is located at Hedin MG's headquarters in Mölndal, Gothenburg where you will have a close collaboration with your colleagues at MG for the Swedish market.
Din Profil
We are looking for a Finnish-speaking individual with a background in vehicle technology and several years of work experience in the field, with previous experience in working with electric vehicle mechanics. Experience in a service role, such as customer servicedesk, parts and service, or similar, is advantageous. You need to be comfortable communicating orally and in writing in both Finnish and English, with knowledge of Swedish being advantageous, and have good computer skills.
Personal qualities we highly value:
• Ability to communicate and build good relationships with both dealers and colleagues.
• Strong administrative, planning, and prioritization skills.
• Ability to work goal- and development-oriented.
• Contribute to a pleasant team spirit, a well-functioning workplace, and work according to Hedin Group's visions and core values.
Why work with us?
As an employer, we excel in recognizing driven and committed employees. There are many career paths to choose from with us - our attitude is that individuals with the right potential should be able to grow with us. When you as an employee grow with us, so do we as a company. We are responsible and ensure fair and just employment conditions, and all operations are covered by collective agreements. We care about our employees and see a long-term and sustainable working life as a strong competitive advantage.
We offer a wide range of benefits, such as vacation in advance, extra parental pay, and a generous wellness allowance to safeguard our employees' health.
Does this sound exciting and like the next step for you? Then apply today!Om företaget
MG has been ahead of its time ever since the British car manufacturer began production at Morris Garages in 1924. Now, a new generation can choose a car from this iconic brand. Modern, electric, and ready for the future. MG makes electric driving accessible to everyone. MG's vehicles are designed with European drivers in mind; the brand offers sustainable, smart, functional, and attractively priced vehicles. MG is developed in the company's design studio in Shanghai, in collaboration with our advanced design studio in London. MG is produced in China and is already available in several European countries.
Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest car dealerships with over 8,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2022, the group had a turnover of 4.8 billion euros and sold over 180,000 vehicles. Hedin Mobility Group operates within three main business areas: import, retail, and mobility solutions. With a product range of more than 40 brands and a European dealer network of approximately 270 own dealerships, the group offers private and corporate customers a full-service range of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Visit www.hedinmobilitygroup.com
for more information.
Kontaktuppgifter
In this recruitment process, we collaborate with Autorekrytering, and questions regarding the position and process will be answered by responsible recruiter Clemens Döring, clemens.doring@autorekrytering.se
Ersättning
