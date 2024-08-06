Finansanalytiker Och Investeringsrådgivare (ssyk 2413)
• Interests in finance and investment * Working closely with our management team on company strategy and investment * Engage in all cycle of investment from finding interesting investment, analyzing investment, creating value for the investment and exit the investments * Learn private equity venture capital investing skills * Experience with finance, investment and accounting * University degree with emphasis on investment, tech or sustainability is a big plus
Character traits
These are personal qualities that we look for in our colleagues. No one will be perfect in all dimensions but we strive to work with people who demonstrate strength in several of these areas. Grit * Sees problems never as showstoppers; they are there to be overcome * Shows robustness against setbacks, conflicts and tough times * Spreads a positive attitude and sees the upside Self determination * Can independently run on her own once the goal and timeline are clear * Self-organised and responsible for agreed outcomes even in a chaotic environment * Knows how to use freedom and flexibility effectively and responsibly Resourcefulness* Gets a lot done as effective and quickly as possible * Shows a sense of urgency and keeps agreed timelines * Is curious and creative to find answers, try new things, suggest better ways, participate Så ansöker du
