Financial Controller (Temporary Position)
2024-06-01
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
We are currently looking for an interim-Controller to fill in during our present Controller's parental leave from August 2024 to February 2025 (with a possibility for extension).
Viedoc is a fast growing company, so there are chances to get a permanent position after the temporary assignment. As a key contributor reporting directly to the CFO, you will ensure that strategic decisions are well grounded and based on relevant data. One of Viedoc's core guidelines is "take data driven decisions", which emphasizes the importance of this role.
The role includes invoicing, accounting, and reporting at our Head Office in Uppsala. You will work closely with the CFO and the rest of the finance team of Viedoc to support our daughter companies in Philadelphia, Tokyo, Hanoi and Shanghai in all financial matters.
This means you will be responsible for:
Bookkeeping
Customer invoicing
Communicate with customers all over the world
Follow-up on overdue invoices
Handle supplier invoices/payments
Monthly book closing activities
Analyze and improve finance processes
General administrative tasks
As a professional, we would like you to have:
A degree in Business, Accounting or Finance or a related field
Relevant work experience in a controller/accounting position in a small or mid-sized Swedish company
Professional working experience with Excel
Experience from other data analysis tools like PowerBI is considered a merit
As a person, we would like you to be:
A strong communicator and fluent in English
An accounting enthusiast with strong analytical skills
Efficient and thorough, with a supportive nature
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
