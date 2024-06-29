Financial Controller
2024-06-29
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best dataset management platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team, building a global company together. We are now looking for someone to join us as our Financial Controller, want to join us?
The Role
We are now seeking a Financial Controller to join our broader Finance team, as we are currently transitioning our financial function in-house. The team's mission is to support the company's growth from a start-up to a large corporation, especially as we transition into becoming a group company with legal entities abroad.
Being part of a growing start-up means you will be expected to drive and enhance our internal capabilities as needed and to be part of a dynamic environment. The basis is within the financial controlling area, but expect to support within the business controlling area as well, working closely with the organization.
Areas of Responsibilities:
Ensuring compliance with K3 (and potentially IFRS in the future) accounting standards and relevant legislation.
Monitor that all the procedures for the month-end closing are followed.
Review month and reconciliations closely working with the accounting team and the business controllers.
Working closely with the business to ensure that accounting policies are implemented properly.
Managing the audit process and liaising with external personnel as required.
Streamlining and improving accounting systems and operations.
Reviewing and validating data for both fixed and variable costs of business activities.
Driving the implementation of an ERP system and ensuring that it holds data that is recorded correctly in a timely manner.
Analyzing revenue, cost, etc., of all areas of financial control.
Ensure accurate project accounting and revenue and cost recognition.
Report results and goal achievement.
Ensure that there are well-functioning financial information systems in place.
Clarify economic events, causes, and consequences.
Develop and present structured analyses.
Investigate whether and how a product or service is profitable.
Provide advice and support to management.
We are looking for you!
We believe that you have at least 3-5 years of experience as a Financial Controller or in a similar role, and are able to work independently bringing knowledge to the company. You have a problem-solving mindset, as well as an analytical point of view where you are able to provide innovative solutions. Since we're still a relatively small company, it is important that you have a proven ability to work in cross-functional teams and collaborate with colleagues outside of the financial team. As a part of this it is also important that you have excellent communication skills and are used to presenting complex financial information for non-financial stakeholders in a structured and clear way. You thrive in a dynamic environment where you contribute to adding structure rather than relying on established routines.
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 120 talented and humble people, from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritizes life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own computer, place your own pension-to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly be learning.
Join us!
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. We select and perform interviews continuously. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our People Partner, Lisa Eldén at lisa.elden@kognic.com
.
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Så ansöker du
