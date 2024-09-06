Financial And Accounting Specialist - Iata Cass Cargo Operations
2024-09-06
Position Announcement: Financial and Accounting Specialist - IATA CASS Cargo Operations
Location: Korean Air Cargo, Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden
We are excited to invite qualified candidates to apply for the position of Financial and Accounting Specialist within the IATA CASS Cargo Operations at Korean Air Cargo, located in Stockholm, Arlanda, Sweden.
Qualifications and Requirements:
A valid certificate or equivalent qualification in the Air Cargo industry is required.
Candidates should possess a minimum of 2 years' experience in the Air Cargo industry, with a strong understanding of Air Cargo Business Standard Operating Procedures.
Experience in the economic sectors, including banking or accounting, will be highly valued.
Fluency in English is essential.
Proficiency in either Korean or Japanese is required to ensure seamless collaboration with Korean Air Headquarters and team integration.
Key Responsibilities:
IATA or equivalent Air Cargo Management
IATA or equivalent Cargo Revenue Optimization
Air Cargo Marketing and Product Strategy
Business Strategy and Planning for Air Cargo
IATA or equivalent Air Cargo Route Profitability Analysis
IATA or equivalent Air Cargo Law and Conventions
CASS Billing Management (IATA or equivalent)
CASS-affiliated Air Cargo Customer Service
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in joining a dynamic team, we encourage you to apply.
To Apply:
o Send CV and motivation letter in English to: kelundroth@koreanair.com
o Write title in the following format: [Job application] IATA CASS Cargo Operations - (surname)
o If you have any questions about the role, please feel free to contact us, at kelundroth@koreanair.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06
