Finance Manager Nordic to Schaeffler in Gothenburg
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable - over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler has around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries. Visit www.schaeffler.se/sv/
We are looking for a commercial and business-oriented Finance Manager who will work as a Business Partner for the Schaeffler Nordic Region, a part of the Schaeffler Group. You will play an active and important role in providing financial support to our Management Team.
Purpose of the role
Take a leading and proactive role in providing business and finance support and manage month end reporting, forecasting and business plan process. You will have full financial responsibility for Ewellix entities across the Nordic Region, and you will work in a small team, and you have 1 direct report. You are a key member of Schaeffler Nordic Management Team, reporting directly to Finance Director Schaeffler Northern Europe and dotted line to the Managing Director Nordic's.
Key Responsibilities
• Overall responsibility for financial reporting, compliance, and month-end closing across Nordic entities for Schaeffler Nordic, as part of the Schaeffler Group
• Full ownership of financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking
• Translate financial results into clear, actionable business insights and recommendations
• Drive profitability analysis and commercial scenario planning for strategic decision-making
• Lead cash flow management and working capital optimization
• Establish and monitor key operational and financial KPIs
• Build strong business cases to support commercial initiatives and investment decisions
• Ensure full compliance with internal controls, legal, tax and audit frameworks
• Acting as the key contact for auditors and local authorities
• Actively support strategic planning and market analysis to align financial direction with business
Your Profile
We are looking for a dynamic Finance Manager with a strong business acumen and a collaborative mindset. You are confident in working in an international environment and enjoy balancing strategic thinking with operational excellence.
Requirements:
• Minimum 7 years of relevant experience in finance and accounting, preferably in an international company
• Solid background in controlling and financial planning
• Strong knowledge of accounting principles (IFRS and local GAAPs)
• Strong business partnering skills, comfortable challenging and advising at senior level
• Proven project manager experience - ability to inspire and develop a team
• Strong financial acumen across group accounting, tax, legal, and compliance
• Hands-on experience with ERP, IT and BI systems - a digital mindset is essential
• Proven leadership capability, with a focus on team development and cross-functional collaboration
• University degree in Finance or Business Administration (MSc/BSc)
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Who you are?
You are a strategic thinker with an operational edge. You thrive in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment where commercial thinking and financial control go hand in hand. Your leadership style is inclusive and engaging, and you're energized by developing people and driving change. With high integrity and business curiosity, you're not afraid to challenge the status quo in pursuit of efficiency, insight, and long-term value.
Application & Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
