Finance Business Partner to automobile company in Gothenburg
Are you a finance professional who wants to work close to vehicle programs, product development, and senior leadership? In this role, you will combine strategic business partnering with hands-on operational and program controlling in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
About the position
Perido is looking for a Finance Business Partner for our client, an automobile company that bring mobility technology and solutions to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. The position is located in, Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities
Business Partnering
Act as the primary financial partner to the SVP Vehicle Line Center and the leadership team
Provide clear, actionable financial insights to support both strategic and operational decision-making
Challenge assumptions, identify risks and opportunities, and proactively drive financial performance
Operational Controlling
Lead the monthly financial closing process for the Vehicle Line Center, including variance analysis and performance reviews
Support and monitor OPEX tracking
Track operational KPIs and drive actions to achieve financial targets.
Ensure compliance with financial policies and internal control
Program Controlling
Manage program budgets, forecasts, and long-term financial plans for vehicle line-specific projects
Monitor project spend, burn rate, and forecast accuracy; identify deviations and propose corrective actions
Ensure financial alignment across engineering, procurement, and program management functions
Governance & Approval
Review and approve purchase requests (PRs) and supplier invoices, ensuring alignment with program budgets, contracts, and internal guidelines
Maintain financial transparency throughout the entire program lifecycle
Planning & Forecasting
Lead annual budgeting processes and recurring forecast cycles for both operational and program-related activities
Consolidate financial plans, assess assumptions, and prepare management presentations for senior leadership
Ensure accuracy, consistency, and reliability of financial forecasts and outlooks
Your characteristics
You have a strong business-oriented mindset and the confidence to challenge assumptions and influence decision-making at multiple levels of the organization. You communicate clearly and effectively, and you are skilled at building strong relationships with a wide range of stakeholders. You are proactive and well-structured, able to manage complexity and deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines, while thriving in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
2-5+ years of relevant finance experience, depending on seniority.
Fluent in English, spoken and written
IT / Systems Requirements
SAP S/4HANA
Advanced Excel
Power BI
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2027-02-15. Start 2026-02-16.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35654 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
