Finance Business Partner Northern Europe To Kuka Nordic
Committo AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-14
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KUKA Nordic is looking for an experienced Finance Business Partner to support the Northern Europe organisation across the Nordics, Baltics, the UK and Ireland. This is a broad regional role where you will combine financial expertise with business partnering, working closely with senior stakeholders to strengthen financial performance, governance and business decision-making. If you are motivated by combining financial expertise with commercial impact, KUKA Nordic offers the opportunity to make a real difference across Northern Europe.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Finance Business Partner, you will play a key role in supporting KUKA's Northern Europe organisation across the Nordics, Baltics, the UK and Ireland. Working closely with the regional leadership team, you will combine financial expertise with commercial insight to support business decisions, strengthen financial governance and drive business performance across the region.
While transactional accounting and statutory reporting are managed by KUKA's Shared Service Center in Hungary, you will have the regional financial ownership and act as the key link between the business, the SSC and Group Finance. Initially, the role requires a hands-on approach to support the ongoing transition and establish effective ways of working across the region.
Your responsibilities include:
Acting as a trusted Finance Business Partner to the Northern Europe leadership team and Country Managers.
Supporting strategic and commercial decision-making through financial analysis, business cases and performance insights.
Leading budgeting, forecasting, performance management and KPI follow-up across the region.
Driving financial governance and ensuring high-quality financial reporting in collaboration with the Shared Service Center.
Coordinating audits, statutory compliance, tax matters and external stakeholders across multiple countries.
Monitoring working capital, cash flow and overall financial performance while identifying opportunities to improve business results.
Driving continuous improvements to finance processes and strengthening collaboration across the regional finance organisation.
ABOUT YOU
You are an experienced finance professional who enjoys working close to the business and understands the value of combining strong financial expertise with commercial insight. You thrive in an international environment, build trusted relationships across functions and countries, and are comfortable operating independently.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration.
Several years of experience in Finance, Business Partnering or Controlling within an international organisation.
Experience working with Shared Service Centers or outsourced finance functions is highly desirable.
Strong knowledge of IFRS, financial planning and performance management.
Experience working across multiple countries and legal entities.
Excellent Excel skills and experience with SAP is an advantage.
Fluency in English. Swedish or another Nordic language is considered an advantage.
As a person, you are analytical, confident and commercially minded. You combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach and are comfortable contributing your perspective in business discussions. You build credibility through your expertise and act as a trusted sparring partner to senior stakeholders.
WHY KUKA NORDIC
At KUKA, you will become part of one of the world's leading automation companies, working in an international environment where collaboration, continuous improvement and innovation are at the heart of the business. This role offers broad regional responsibility, close interaction with senior management and the opportunity to contribute to the continued development of the finance organisation across Northern Europe.
CONTACT
Does this opportunity sound interesting and align with your experience and ambitions? If so, we warmly welcome you to submit your application. In this recruitment process KUKA NORDIC cooperates with Committo. For more information, contact Linda Samuelsson at linda.samuelsson@committo.se
or +46 702 16 37 52. As interviews and selection are conducted on an ongoing basis, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT KUKA NORDIC
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 4 billion euro and approximately 15,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world's leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8067266-2100736". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Committo AB
(org.nr 559190-1227), https://jobs.committo.se
Kämpegatan (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Committo Jobbnummer
10002938