Field staff wanted for field-based forest research during season 2025
2024-12-17
Would you like a diverse and meaningful job in the forest this summer? Take the chance and apply!
Vindeln Experimental Forests is looking for field staff for a new exciting season with field-based forest research. New field trials will be established and ongoing trials will be measured and managed. The field-work mainly takes place in pairs or groups. The trial objectives span a range of various forestry related issues and locations in the country. We at Vindelns Försöksparker are responsible for trials in the northern half of the country, so long journeys and work in different locations will occur. The field trials deal with, among other things, research questions about mixed forests, layered forests, continuous forests, soil carbon storage, water and nutrition as growth-regulating factors, new regeneration methods and fertilization of forests of different ages. The work is initiated by experienced researchers, enthusiastic postdocs and PhD/doctoral students. This is an opportunity for you who want to work with the future of forestry while you get an insight into the exciting world of research.
Here you can read more and see examples of our field trials - https://www.silvaboreal.com/
Tasks:
The tasks vary over the season and depends on which research projects that are under revision. The tasks mainly consist of establishing field trials, data collection and overall management of ongoing field trials. Marking out trials in the field and planting are examples of tasks linked to the establishment of field trials. The data collection mainly concerns survival and growth of plants and trees, but can also include vegetation inventories and different types of sampling (water, gas, soil, vegetation, etc.). Fertilization, marking and cleaning up completed trials are examples of tasks connected to treatments and the management of field trials.
Qualifications:
We are looking for motivated people with a degree in plant biology, ecology, forest science or an ongoing education in these areas. You are expected to be interested in forest management issues for practical use as well as the forest ecosystem as a whole. You must be able to work independently, have a good physique and enjoy being out in the field. It is also important that you are a team player who can communicate, listen to and collaborate well with others. Personal qualities are highly valued.
Some projects involve long journeys with work and living in another location. You are therefore expected to be able to be away from home for an entire work week. Driving license for passenger car (B) is a requirement. Experience of practical field work is meritorious.
Starting point/Location:
Svartberget Field Station, Vindeln
The unit for forest field research, SLU
Form of employment:
Seasonal employment by agreement.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement. The need of candidates is highest during the period May-September.
Application:
The applicant is expected to attach a CV and a personal letter on a maximum of one A4 page. If there is someone you would prefer to work with during the season, you can mention this request in the cover letter.
Welcome with your application via the link below no later than 2025-01-31.
Contact persons:
Ida Manfredsson
Field technicianfirstname.surname@slu.se
070-576 56 36
Charlotta Erefur
Head of Unitfirstname.surname@slu.se
070-252 47 02 Ersättning
