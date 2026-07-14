Field & Service Support Manager At BSH Northern Europe
BSH Home Appliances AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2026-07-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BSH Home Appliances AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a new Field and Service support Manager. You will be responsible for the Repair Service delivered by BSH technicians in the Field and Service planning/Dispatching for the Field support team.
Your Tasks:
Define and implement the Repair Service strategy in your team, creating a harmonized Repair Service organization that operates and is monitored consistently.
Lead and manage Field technicians. With full responsibility for staff and cost control
Lead and manage Field support team, With full responsibility for staff and cost control
Oversee day-to-day management and monitoring of Repair Service KPIs and performance metrics, including Waiting Time, NPS, productivity, Cross-selling activities, turnover, and profitability. Data & KPI driven management.
Proactively respond to network needs to ensure continuity of service and optimal resource utilization, collaborating closely with other customer service departments, retailers, and sales colleagues.
Develop the repair service business with an entrepreneurial mindset to increase revenue for BSH and provide outstanding repair service for the brands.
Promote an innovative mindset within the team to identify new products, services, partnerships, processes, and approaches.
Actively seek to optimize processes - people and systems, to reduce complexity and costs.
Stay updated on market developments to ensure timely implementation of new legislation and requirements for Repair Service and end consumers.
Regularly report, analyze, and visualize performance data.
Meet legal and business-related guidelines and requirements (e.g., audits, contracts, organizational documentation, and consumer surveys).
Your Profile:
Proven leadership capability, especially in remote team management; Both operational and administrative teams, Or natural leadership in existing role.
High standards with a motivating approach to people. And create winning teams.
Excellent analytical and process skills.
Focus on efficiency improvements, results, and quality; ability to create ideas and solutions.
Innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.
Extensive experience in the white goods repair or similar industry.
Fluent in English; knowledge of a Nordic language is advantageous.
Senior high school education; a university degree is preferable.
High social skills enabling you to build honest and respectful relationships, communicate productively, and build trust.
Join BSH: Where Innovation Meets a Great Work Environment!
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to grow your career in a dynamic and supportive workplace? At BSH, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and well-being. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
Modern Office Space: Work in our brand-new, beautifully designed office located in the vibrant Solna Business Park. Enjoy a comfortable and inspiring environment that enhances productivity and creativity.
Flexible Hybrid Working: Experience the perfect work-life balance with our hybrid working model. We promote a flexible schedule with a requirement of just three days in the office per week.
Inclusive Culture: Become part of a fantastic team that values diversity and inclusivity. Our positive work culture encourages collaboration and innovation, making BSH a great place to grow both personally and professionally.
Employee Discounts: Enjoy personal discounts on our high-quality products, allowing you to experience firsthand the excellence we strive for at BSH.
Health Care Contribution: Your well-being is our priority. We offer a health care contribution to support your health and wellness needs.
Your Job Conditions:
The role will be based in our office in Solna, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
APPLICATION:
If you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact Conny Karlsson mailto:conny.karlsson@bshg.com
Head of Field Service Northern Europe. Assessments of candidates and interviews will be conducted during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BSH Home Appliances AB
(org.nr 556201-4182), https://www.bsh-group.com/
171 41 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
BSH Home Appliances Jobbnummer
10001974