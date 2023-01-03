Female Software Engineers To Nexer R&d And Q Collective
Nexer leads change within strategy, communication, and tech. As a part of leading change within equality in the tech sector, we are now launching our second round of Q Collective - Nexer Female Engineering Program.
A few words about Q Collective from Manasa, one of our Scrum Masters:
"Nexer R&D is my dream workplace where I truly belong, and I get to be myself always. This is what Q Collective intends to achieve for all its female and non-binary developers as well. I have been working here as a Scrum Master in CI/CD teams at Nexer R&D for the past 3.5 years. It has always been an upward journey where I have developed exponentially, not just in the CI/CD area with different customers, but also evolved as a better person.
Being at Nexer, I give my best because of the inclusive work environment - where we can influence how we make it better together and we have the most amazing colleagues - who always support each other in their growth and learning.
We have a Happy workplace, amazing colleagues, great customers to work with, supportive management who is always there for us, and of course Q Collective where we strive to make a change for a better future for all."
What are we offering?
Nexer R&D is looking to strengthen our business unit further, with an empowering program for female developers in Gothenburg. You will join us as a consultant and join Nexer's R&D team - fully packed with the opportunity to work with the latest technology for a range of customers and that ensures your continuous development.
Apart from the possibility to join an exciting assignment, you will be one of the chosen ones to join the 1-year Q Collective Program. Our vision for the program is to create a stronger sense of belonging and closeness with other female and non-binary colleagues, which in the long run will benefit the work culture for our entire business unit. The program consists of a mixture of forums for complete coverage. We host tech sessions within our key tech areas such as Telecom, Automotive, CI/CD, and cloud development. Apart from sharpening your technical expertise, the schedule will be filled with network and soft topic sessions to create a strong female community and to discuss and reflect upon up-to-date topics together. Lastly, we will compose a peer program together with our current female colleagues.
Who are we looking for?
For this exclusive program, we are looking for you who identify as female or non-binary and have an educational background in Computer Engineering or similar. We welcome both senior and junior software engineers with experience in and an interest in C/C++, Python, Java, or Cloud technologies. We would be thrilled to see other meritorious skills such as knowledge within automotive, telecom, or CI/CD.
More specifically, we have openings at Nexer R&D where you can work as a:
• Software Engineer, where you develop product-related software using C++ or C
• Cloud Developer, using technologies such as Java, AWS, Kubernetes, and Docker
• Scrum Master, where it is beneficial to have a background in development or testing and the ability to inspire and lead a team
• Continuous Integration Engineer, where you develop the CI/CD flow with technologies such as Python, Shell scripting, and Jenkins.
Whatever exciting role you take on, we hope to enrich our team with curious colleagues with a problem-solving mindset. You find teamwork to be the most ideal and fun way to work and thrive in a cooperative environment. You respect your colleagues and have a strong will to share your knowledge with others as well as listen and learn.
Application
Are your fingers itching from the urge to join us and this exciting opportunity? Go ahead and press the apply button before the program is full. We handle applications on an ongoing basis and will get back to you as soon as possible. We are not able to handle applicants sent by email, but you are very welcome to contact one of the founders of the program camilla.dahl@nexergroup.com
if you have any questions.
At Nexer we have an overall goal to increase the number of female employees in all roles and areas. For us at Nexer, differences are important and we always strive for diversity, equality, and inclusion. If this program is not suitable for you, we welcome you to nexergroup.com/career/ where you will find all the exciting openings that are available with us right now.
Nexer som arbetsgivare
Jobbar du på Nexer får du en modig och entreprenörsdriven arbetsgivare med internationell närvaro. Vi är stolta över att leda den digitala revolutionen och vara i teknikens framkant, alltid med ett agilt och framåtlutat förhållningssätt. Här får du unika möjligheter att drömma stort, agera smart och utvecklas. Vi är ett familjeägt bolag med långsiktiga strategier, vilket innebär att du är nära de som fattar beslut och kan vara med och påverka. Dessutom erbjuder vi en flexibel arbetspolicy, där det finns möjlighet att arbeta på distans när det passar dig och ditt uppdrag.
Vår kultur
Vår vision är Promising future - det är viktigt för oss att göra skillnad och bidra till en bättre framtid. Vi har ett engagemang för våra kunder och en uppriktig omtanke om varandra. Vi omfamnar mångfald och tror att människor med olika bakgrunder och erfarenheter gör vårt arbete och vårt företag bättre. Vi värdesätter innovation och viljan att utvecklas och ta nästa steg - framåt och uppåt. Dessutom har vi roligt på jobbet! Ersättning
