Feedstock & Logistics Lead to Circulose in Sundsvall
Circulose AB / Logistikjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla logistikjobb i Sundsvall
2026-03-19
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About Circulose
Circulose is a company revolutionizing the fashion and textile industry with its innovative material, CIRCULOSE®. Designed to tackle the pressing issue of textile waste, CIRCULOSE® is made by recovering cellulose from discarded textiles, offering an alternative to traditional raw materials like cotton, oil, and wood.
We're scaling fast, expanding globally, and making real impact. To do that, we need sharp, structured minds who can turn data into actionable insights and help us deliver value consistently, from the first brand conversation to full value chain activation.
The Opportunity
As Feedstock & Logistics Lead, you are responsible for leading factory-level logistics and feedstock operations at Ortviken, ensuring reliable material flow, strong supplier performance, and operational stability in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment.
You are the primary operational voice of logistics at the factory. You translate on-the-ground realities into structured insights, quantified risks, and actionable improvements, exercising clear decision authority at factory level to safeguard production continuity and feedstock quality while partnering closely with the strategic supply chain team.
This is a hands-on, on-site role based at Circulose's factory in Sundsvall (Ortviken). It combines desk-based planning with daily presence in warehouse and production areas. Remote work is not compatible with the nature of this role.
This is a role for someone who thrives in high-change environments. Our supply chain is scaling and still maturing, which means ambiguity, gaps, and occasional chaos. We are looking for someone who rolls up their sleeves, brings structure where it's missing, and turns operational challenges into sustainable solutions.
The position reports to the Head of Feedstock & Logistics (Executive Management Team).
What a Day (or Week) in This Role Looks Like
This role is hands-on and close to operations. On any given day, you might:
Review material availability and production needs, adjusting plans when reality shifts
Spend time on the warehouse floor validating flows and solving bottlenecks
Work with production and lab teams to monitor feedstock quality and address deviations
Engage suppliers directly to resolve delivery or quality issues and drive corrective actions
No two days are the same, but your focus remains constant: keeping materials flowing, risks visible, and operations stable.
Key Responsibilities
Operational Ownership (Factory-Level)
Own day-to-day and mid-term logistics and feedstock planning activities at the factory
Ensure inbound and outbound flows support production and sales plans
Anticipate, quantify, and mitigate risks related to capacity, material availability, quality, and supplier performance before they impact production
Planning, Execution & Continuous Improvement
Own end-to-end container flow performance, coordinating suppliers and logistics partners to ensure reliable deliveries
Ensure optimal stock levels aligned with production needs and the defined supply chain framework
Develop, implement, and continuously improve SOPs for inbound and outbound logistics processes
Supplier, PO & Quality Management
Oversee creation, follow-up, and execution of purchase orders
Hold suppliers accountable for delivery, quality, and capacity performance and act as factory escalation lead
Drive resolution of delivery issues, non-conformities, root causes, and corrective actions
Communication & Voice of Operations
Maintain a strong on-site presence in warehouses and logistics areas
Represent factory logistics operations in cross-functional and supply chain forums
Translate on-the-ground realities into clear insights, risks, and improvement proposals for the strategic supply chain team
As a Person, You...
Anticipate issues before they impact production
Are comfortable making decisions in a dynamic, sometimes imperfect environment
Create trust and clarity through effective and transparent communication
Your Profile
Strong experience in factory logistics, material planning, or supply chain operations
Proven ability to challenge and improve supplier performance in complex or high-change environments
Comfortable working hands-on in factory and warehouse environments
Strong communication skills, able to translate operational reality into actionable insights
Experience operating in scaling or transformation-phase supply chains strongly preferred
Why Join Us?
Meaningful impact: Your work will directly shape Circulose's supply chain and accelerate global adoption of circular materials
Cross-functional scope: Collaborate across suppliers, logistics providers, operations, commercial teams, and leadership initiatives
Professional growth: Opportunities to develop operational and leadership skills in a high-paced, collaborative environment
Mission-driven culture: Be part of a scale-up team passionate about reshaping the fashion industry Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7429059-1903454". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Circulose AB
(org.nr 559482-8732), https://circulose.teamtailor.com
Ortviksvägen 80 (visa karta
)
856 33 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Circulose Jobbnummer
9808538