Fashion Designer - H&M Womens, Kids, Mens, Lifestyle - Open Application
2025-12-19
Job Description
We're always on the lookout for bold and creative Fashion Designers to join us at H&M - for both current and future opportunities. As part of our Design team, you'll shape a dedicated product area across one of our customer groups - Womens, Kids, Mens, HOME, Beauty or MOVE - creating fashion that reaches customers around the world.
In this role, your passion for commercial, forward-thinking fashion truly shines. You instinctively spot emerging trends and turn them into desirable, wearable products with global appeal. With creativity at your core, you're constantly reimagining possibilities, embracing new perspectives, and thriving in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment. This is an exciting opportunity to grow, innovate, and make a real impact alongside a global design community.
Who you'll work with...
As a Designer, you'll be a key part of the creative engine, owning the design process within your product area. You'll collaborate closely with a cross-functional team-including Pattern Makers, Print Designers, Product Developers, Planners and Business Controllers-to bring collections to life.
From early research and trend direction to technical sketches, product development, and fittings, you'll be involved every step of the way. You'll stay plugged into global fashion insights, using them to fuel fresh ideas and elevate the final product for your target customer.
Who you are....
We're looking for someone who brings both vision and execution, with:
A BA or MA in Fashion or Textile Design.
Experience as a Junior Designer or Product Designer within Womens, Kids, Mens, Apparel or Lifestyle products.
Strong, fast-paced skills in Adobe Creative Suite.
A good sense of taste and a true love for the fashion world.
Experience in 3D CLO or similar software is desired.
A commercial, trend-driven mindset with a sharp eye for global fashion and future directions.
Solid knowledge of materials, fabrics, and trims.
As a person, you are:
A collaborative team player with a global mindset.
Highly organized, structured, and detail-oriented.
A confident communicator with a flexible, solution-focused approach.
Self-driven, proactive, and eager to take initiative.
Comfortable working at speed in a constantly changing environment.
Fluent in English (Swedish is not required).
Please note our Designers are based in our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. If you are not already based here we would need you to be able to relocate as part of a requirement for these roles. We have a dedicated relocation team to make this as smooth as possible.
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
