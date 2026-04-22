Family medicine specialists to opportunities in central Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Tranås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers - at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film and join us on our journey!
Are you a family medicine specialist looking for meaningful work in a calm, nature-rich environment with space to grow, both personally and professionally?
We are now looking for family medicine specialists (GP specialists) to join a welcoming and well-functioning primary care center in one of Sweden's most naturally beautiful and peaceful regions. This is a full-time position offering structured daytime work and a strong team-based approach.
About the role
As a family medicine specialist, you will work with patients of all ages, handling a wide range of clinical cases from assessment and diagnosis to treatment, follow-up, and rehabilitation. You will collaborate closely with nurses, psychologists, physiotherapists, and other team members to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.
The role is based in a rural community near the Swedish-Norwegian border, known for its forests, lakes, and a strong sense of local belonging. With short commutes and access to year-round outdoor activities, this is an ideal setting for those seeking a slower pace of life without sacrificing professional standards.
You will experience:
A collaborative work culture where all professional skills are respected
A modern, evolving primary care system with digital tools and patient-focused services
Regular opportunities for professional development and clinical training
A safe and family-friendly community with strong public services
Full focus on work-life balance
Requirements:
Holds an EU-recognized specialist certification in family medicine/general practice
Experience in broad general medicine and working across all age groups
Strong communication and teamwork skills
Good proficiency in English and motivation to learn Swedish (language training provided)
Interest in contributing to clinical improvement and teamwork in a rural healthcare setting
Why Sweden?
Here, you will have the chance to live close to nature while enjoying the benefits of working in a well-organized healthcare system. You can spend your free time hiking in the woods, swimming in lakes, skiing in the winter, or simply enjoying peaceful days with your family. The community offers a safe, inclusive, and relaxed atmosphere - perfect for a fresh start.
What Dignus Medical offers you:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and approvals
Help with accommodation and relocation for you and your family
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and enjoy a healthier, more balanced life in Sweden?
Apply today, we look forward to hearing from you.
You can also register your CV or sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9869204