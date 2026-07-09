Family medicine specialists for positions in Northern Sweden
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Dignus Medical connects family medicine specialists with long-term GP jobs across Sweden. We specialize in matching your medical qualifications and personal preferences with clinics and healthcare providers that value your contribution and support your professional development.
We are looking for family medicine specialists seeking a long-term role in a well-organized primary care center in northern Sweden.
This opportunity is ideal for physicians who value clinical autonomy, continuity of care, and a calm working environment.
The clinic serves a stable local population and offers a clear structure with manageable patient flows and strong interprofessional collaboration.
Clinical work
You will provide comprehensive primary care across all age groups, from diagnostics and treatment to follow-up and preventive medicine. The team-based model allows you to focus on medicine while working closely with experienced colleagues in nursing, rehabilitation, and mental health care.
The healthcare system is modern, with digital tools that reduce administrative burden and support patient safety.
Life outside work
Northern Sweden is known for vast landscapes, forests, rivers, and seasonal contrasts. The area offers excellent conditions for outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, fishing, and cycling. Housing is accessible, commutes are short, and daily life is calm and family-friendly.
This setting appeals to physicians seeking focus, space, and long-term balance.
We offer
Permanent GP specialist employment
Stable working hours with strong work–life balance
Support with relocation and settlement
Free Swedish language education with a private tutor
Continuous recruiter support before and after relocation
Requirements
EU-certified specialist in family medicine or general practice
Broad clinical experience in primary care
English proficiency and willingness to learn Swedish
Interest in long-term integration into Swedish healthcare
Interested in learning more?
We'd love to hear from you. Submit your application or contact us today to explore current openings.
Let us help you take the next step in your career as a general practitioner in Sweden!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Rekryterare
Sevgi Iljazi sevgi@dignusmedical.se +46732034790 Jobbnummer
9998625