Family manager wanted Stockholm city and Saltsjö Boo
VivBon AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VivBon AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
A family living both in Stockholm city and in Saltsjö boo are looking for a Family Manager to help them with the everyday flow of the home. The role is about keeping things organized and supporting the household.
In winter the family lives mostly in Stockholm and in summer they live in Saltsjö boo. The job is part time, 4 hours per day monday to friday.
About the role:
Tidying and organizing (they have professional cleaners every other week).
Laundry and clothing care.
Cooking - mainly healthy dinners, sometimes lunch.
Grocery shopping and handling household supplies.
Preparing the guest houses and studio - e.g. setting up before guests arrive, tidying after they leave, and ensuring there are snacks and essentials ready.
We are looking for someone who:
Has previously worked in a private household
Is detail-oriented, organized, and self-sufficient.
Enjoys creating structure and maintaining order in a home.
Likes to cook simple, healthy meals.
Has a driver's license and your own car
Does this sound like you? Please send your application today! We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9549832