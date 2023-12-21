Facility Management Service Delivery Manager - Real Estate, Europe North
Ingka AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2023-12-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Mölndal
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
Simply because you have a passion for developing people and business. You are service minded, and customer driven. When you deliver results within a given framework, you are at your best! That includes contributing to an environment where the IKEA culture is a strong and living reality that embraces the diversity of co-workers and customers. We are also looking for someone that loves seeking new solutions - always keeping sustainability in mind. Sustainability from a facility management perspective is something you prioritize in your day-to-day working life - and truly believe in.
As an experienced leader, you love building strong relationships and excel in influencing and inspiring others. You are the kind of person that really believes in collaboration and co-creation - again, working with people and business together.
Ingka Group is in constant change, as the world around us. Therefore, you also need to be someone that embraces ambiguity and the unknown. So, with that said, having experience from working with change management and project management would be ideal.
To succeed as a FM Service Delivery Manager, you need:
• 3-5 years of experience from a managerial position
• Proven skills in developing people and provide support, coaching, training, and career direction to others
• Ability to communicate confidently and clearly in English
• 5-8 years of experience in a multi-unit facilities management organization, preferably in a high-volume retail sector.
• Preferred, academic degree or professional qualification in Facilities Management (or equivalent)
• Proven project management and change management experience
• Preferably, good knowledge of the IKEA culture and understanding of Facilities Management in IKEA
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
In the position as FM Service Delivery Manager, you will Lead people and manage all FM service deliveries in all units in the cluster to optimize the value and efficiency of each property in a sustainable way according to the real estate scope in Ingka.
Amongst other tasks you will:
• Responsible to ensure the delivery of FM services through the District and Site FM Managers.
• Responsible to make sure that each property is managed throughout its lifetime including safety, compliance, maintenance and improvement to ensure a safe and operational environment for the business, co-workers, customers and other stakeholders.
• Ensure implementation of relevant property management innovations, digital and technical solutions that meet the needs of the business and the many people
• Responsible to secure that each property is kept in safe and as new condition
• Coordinate and implement Facility Project delivery strategies.
• Manage and develop the district team members' competence, performance and succession planning
• Create an environment where the IKEA culture is a strong and living reality that embraces the diversity of co-workers and customers.
You will report to the FM Manager (Cluster North). This position is placed in Malmö, Sweden.
The assignment requires you to travel on a regular basis since coworkers are placed in the Nordic countries.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
As engaged, open-minded and curious experts in all parts of the Real Estate business we take responsibility for the total business across the Ingka core businesses as a trustworthy, appreciated and wanted business partner. We secure new and maintain existing physical locations to meet the needs of the many people. We provide strategic insight based on our knowledge and understanding of the real estate portfolio in Ingka. We take the lead in delivering safe, compliant, sustainable and innovative property solutions - with Democratic design and life cycle cost on top of our mind. We actively maintain and secure that our properties are kept in relevant shape for the business.
LET'S CONNECT!
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process or other practicalities, please get in touch with Ulrika Petersson, ulrika.petersson4@ingka.ikea.com
Please send in your application as soon as possible but please no later than 2024-01-02.
We are looking forward to getting to know you soon!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka AB
(org.nr 556809-9963)
Älmhultsgatan 2, Malmö (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ingka AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8345037