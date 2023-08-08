Facilities Manager Northern Europe
2023-08-08
About the role
As our customer 's Facilities Manager Northern Europe, you will focus on all facets of office management, from contract and vendor management to strategic negotiations and financial forecasting, daily interactions with local teams and collaboration with global and regional stakeholders. With the Health and Safety being a priority for the organization, the Facilities Manager contributes actively to embedding the strategic priorities to the everyday working conditions.
In your role as Facilities Manager Northern Europe your main tasks will include:
• Perform financial forecasting for all facilities-related costs and effectively manage expenditures.
• Engage in negotiations with vendors to establish SLAs and contractual terms
• Execute the implementation of Health and Safety regulations across 6 offices and 5 studios in Northern European countries.
• Manage vendors within our internal systems (SAP & Ariba)
• Lead the implementation of Facilities-related projects
• Compile and deliver requested reports and information to local, regional, and global stakeholders.
• Maintain up-to-date records and systems to ensure accuracy and efficiency.
• Identify opportunities for process improvements and optimizations to enhance overall effectiveness.
The position as facilities manager is a full-time consulting assignment starting as soon as possible.
About you
We are looking for a candidate with a collage or university degree in the field of business, finance or economic related fields and a minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar role. The candidate has strong analytical skills and is proficient in Office suite.
Furthermore, we see that you are a problem solver and highly organized with strong communication and negotiation skills.
Important for the role:
• Collage or university degree in relevant field
• Minimum 3 years of work experience in a similar role
• Strong analytical skills
• Proficient in Office suite
• Strong communication and negotiation skills
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About Adecco
Adecco is one of the world 's largest recruitment and staffing agency and our most important asset is our qualified employees. At Adecco and in your assignment, you as a consultant will be appreciated for your skills that make a difference!
Your everyday life will be varied with access to many new industries, systems, and environments. Your experiences and skills will develop as well as your social and professional network. Adecco can offer you the opportunity of interesting assignments at attractive companies, and positions that may never enter the open labor market!
The publishing company offers you:
• A great variation of tasks
• Wellness contribution
• Working joy!
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Emma Berglund via emma.berglund@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
