Experienced Steel Site Manager for a Mega Project in Gällivare, Northern Sw
Ncc Aktiebolag / Byggjobb / Kiruna Visa alla byggjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-13
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
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, Gällivare
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NCC Green Industry Transformation – Project in Gällivare
Sweden is facing a historic transformation as industry shifts toward a more sustainable future. In northern Sweden, some of the largest industrial investments of modern times are currently underway, and we are now looking for a Steel Site Manager who wants to play a key role in one of our complex projects.
In close collaboration with LKAB, NCC is delivering one of the region's most significant projects: the construction of the new beneficiation plant in Vitåfors, Gällivare. The project is already well underway and forms a central part of the transition toward a more sustainable mining and steel industry. The new facility is being built adjacent to the existing plant and covers approximately 24,000 square meters, with extensive earthworks, foundation works, and concrete construction currently in progress.
About the Role – Steel Site Manager
As Steel Site Manager, you will have overall responsibility for site operations and production. You will lead the project toward its objectives in terms of schedule, cost, quality, and health & safety, while ensuring effective coordination among all project stakeholders.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading and planning site production activities
Ensuring the project is delivered according to schedule, budget, and quality requirements
Coordinating subcontractors and suppliers
Managing production planning, weekly work plans, and material delivery flows
Monitoring project finances, forecasts, and performance
Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients, suppliers, and internal stakeholders
You will be part of a highly complex project, providing an opportunity to influence, develop, and establish structures during a critical stage of the project.
Your Profile as Steel Site Manager
We are looking for an experienced and confident leader with the ability to successfully drive complex projects forward.
Requirements
Minimum of 5 years' experience in construction, civil engineering, industrial, or large-scale infrastructure projects
Proven experience leading site operations and construction teams
Strong expertise in steel structures and structural steel construction
Experience with project planning, budgeting, cost control, and performance follow-up
Technical education in construction, structural steel engineering, or equivalent practical experience
Preferred Qualifications
Experience from large industrial or infrastructure projects
Experience in steel erection management, site installation management, or steel fabrication projects
Experience working in highly complex projects
Personal Attributes
Strong leadership and communication skills
Structured and solution-oriented approach
Commercially minded and results-driven
Excellent collaboration and stakeholder management skills
You have professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not required, and we welcome applications from candidates who are not fluent in Swedish.
To become part of our team, we expect you to embrace our values and understand the importance of working with inclusion and diversity within the organization.
Location
On-site presence in the city of Gällivare (North of Sweden) is set to 100% of working hours. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (ex., Kiruna, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Welcome with your application!
Build with us and join the industry's best team!
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordic region
At NCC, we are driven by continuous development—whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward through close collaboration between our employees, partners, and clients. With us, you are a valuable team member contributing to the landmarks that define our cities and communities.
Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on strong values and behaviors that promote a safe and secure workplace. Our combined expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
We kindly decline contact from advertising and recruitment service sales representatives regarding this assignment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Lastvägen 22 (visa karta
)
981 38 KIRUNA Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10001226