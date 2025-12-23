Experienced leader to our Nordic PtP team | Finance Consulting | Stockholm
2025-12-23
Do you want to empower people with smarter processes and tools? Join our Finance Consulting team and be part of building our finance process excellence and digital capability in the Nordic region. Work in a dynamic, collaborative environment where innovation meets execution.
The opportunity
We're looking for a consulting professional passionate about finance process transformation and digitalization. You'll work on projects that reimagine clients' financial operations using automation, analytics, and emerging technologies like AI. This is your chance to contribute to a growing team and gain exposure to end-to-end digital finance transformation.
You'll collaborate with our data, AI, and technology teams and senior leaders to deliver innovative solutions. Together, we'll empower clients in Digital Finance, Corporate Transformation, and Global Business Services.
Your key responsibilities
• Lead finance process engagements, including design, analysis, transformation, and optimization of technical and functional processes.
• Develop and execute finance process and technology enablement offerings across the Nordics in collaboration with internal teams and external technology partners.
• Participate in global knowledge-sharing and learning to strengthen internal capabilities.
• Build strong client relationships, understand challenges, and deliver tailored solutions.
• Motivate and manage high-performing teams, fostering excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.
• Stay current on industry trends and emerging technologies, including AI, and provide strategic insights to clients and stakeholders.
Skills and attributes for success
Qualifications
• Experience: 8-12 years in finance, consulting, or technology enablement with a strong record of leading complex projects. Expertise in procure-to-pay projects or order-to-cash projects and the related technology enablement.
• Business Development: Knowledge of account management, business development, and the consulting sales cycle.
• Project Management: Skilled in managing multiple engagements, stakeholders, budgets, and risks while exceeding client expectations.
• Leadership: Ability to lead diverse teams, mentor juniors, and manage multiple engagements successfully.
• Communication: Excellent verbal and written skills; able to present complex information clearly and persuasively to all stakeholders.
Meritorious
• Familiarity with finance technology solutions and process automation.
• Familiarity with AI-driven finance transformation.
As a person you are
• Collaborative and eager to learn.
• Adaptable and solution-oriented.
• Passionate about improving processes and delivering value to clients.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 31st of January 2026. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. If you have questions about the role, please contact Hans Peter Buhrkal at Hans.Peter.Buhrkal@dk.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We're here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
