Experienced in demand planning? Contribute to supply chain at Husqvarna!
2024-09-23
Are you passionate about supply chain, people, and optimizing processes? Join us in transforming our Supply Chain Planning at Husqvarna Group as a Global Process Lead, focusing on Demand Planning.
About the role:
As our Global Process Lead, you will play a key role in enhancing the capabilities of the Logility supply chain planning tool at Husqvarna Group. You will collaborate closely with global stakeholders to drive improvements in our supply chain processes that contribute to our organization's overall success.
Success in this role requires a deep understanding of best practices in supply chain planning, strong analytical and statistical skills, attention to detail and effective communication.
Key Responsibilities
Global Template Ownership
Ownership of the existing global design decisions and roadmap
Support and monitor process and solution adoption
Enhanced Tactical Planning Capabilities
Drive continuous improvement through close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, including assisting the Divisions (Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Construction) in the gathering of requirements and alignment of design changes
Based on a solid understanding of solution capabilities, drive enhancements through design and configuration changes
Act as Subject Matter Expert in implementation projects, providing valuable insights and guidance to ensure successful outcomes and the integrity of the global template
Stay up to date on industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions and actively participate in the creation of Tactical Planning Roadmaps
Competence Development
Support Divisions with competence development and mentoring of super users, including contributing to the creation of training material
Provide process and solution expertise to Divisions and lead the best practice agenda
Quality & Delivery
Troubleshoot software issues and interact with relevant resolver groups to determine a viable path of action and resolution
Provide support to users in day-to-day operations
Support solution upgrades with regular intervals to minimize technical debts
About the team and department:
You will be part of the Logility Excellence Center (LEX), a team of six experts responsible for Logility at Husqvarna Group. Our team combines business process and technical knowledge to support, maintain, and improve Logility Voyager for our three divisions.
In this role, you will also be a part of Husqvarna Groups IT department, Global Information Services (GIS). Our IT department is a worldwide and diverse team of over 200 colleagues that support all divisions within Husqvarna Group.
About you:
We are looking for a person who is equipped with a university degree (BSc/MSc) in supply chain management or a related field, along with a robust 5-year track record in supply chain management or planning. Additional experience with forecasting and relevant forecasting methods is a plus!
As a person, you are service-oriented and have a structured and analytical mindset. You are used to taking initiative and being ambitious in delivering high quality work on time. Husqvarna Group is a company that develops at a fast pace, so being flexible to meet our customer demands comes naturally to you. Proficiency in English is necessary, while fluency in Swedish is a bonus.
Experience in Office 365 and advanced Excel skills are required. Power-BI skills are preferable. Ideally, you also have experience in ERP and planning systems such as SAP, Logility or APO.
Location:
This position is based in Sweden, preferably Huskvarna but our other hubs (Jonsered or Stockholm) can also be considered for the right candidate. Husqvarna Group offers a hybrid work model, but we also like to meet each other in the office 2-3 times a week (50%).
Your application:
Join us and be part of shaping the future of Supply Chain Planning at Husqvarna Group.
We apply ongoing selection and do not accept applications via mail, due to GDPR. The last day to apply is 2024-10-20.
For more information, contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner; Matilda Nordén at matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-21
