Experience from metal industry and looking for a new challenge? We have jus
Lernia Bemanning AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-09-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Skellefteå
, Piteå
, Vindeln
, Luleå
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Manufacturing Associates with prevoius experience from metal industry | Skellefteå
Your future mission
As Manufacturing Associates at our client, you will be responsible for executing various tasks within the manufacturing process. Your duties will include operating machinery and equipment, assembling components, inspecting finished products for quality assurance, and maintaining a clean and organized work environment. Your attention to detail, precision, and ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment will contribute to the overall success of our client's manufacturing operations. Join our team and be part of a dynamic and innovative company!
Are you up to the task?
We are seeking passionate, detail-oriented individuals with previous experience from the metal industry to join our client's team as Manufacturing Associates. As a vital member of the production line, you will need to possess excellent manual dexterity and the ability to work well under pressure. Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset are essential for seamless teamwork. Previous experience in a manufacturing environment is preferred, but not required. If you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced setting and have a passion for delivering high-quality products, then this role is your perfect match. Apply now and let your manufacturing prowess shine!
Interested?
Welcome to apply for the job by submitting your CV and cover letter via the link. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, Elin Ejrendahl, via email: elin.ejrendahl@lernia.se
.
We work with continuous selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia bemanning Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lernia Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8135509