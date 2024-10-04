Exiting opportunity for Theatre Scrub Nurse on St Helena
Location: St Helena Island, South Atlantic Ocean
Position: Theatre Scrub Nurse
Contract Type: Three months vacancy
Pay scale: £40,000 per annum plus international supplement
Start Date: Departing on 17th October 2024 to begin working on 19th October 2024
Have you ever thought about working on the island of St Helena? With a remote location and laid-back lifestyle, St Helena Island provides an opportunity to experience a different work environment.
We have a fantastic locum opportunity which might be of interest to you.
Dedicare has supplied healthcare professionals to this remote location for many years and our experience and knowledge is invaluable in ensuring we help you make the right choice.
Our service to you Provide information on working on the island
Ensure your travel and relocation needs are managed door to door
Manage all the required documentation with you
Arrange discussions with colleagues who have experience of working on St Helena
About St Helena
Located in the South Atlantic Ocean, St Helena is a charming self-governing Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom, boasting a population of approximately 4,500 residents and covering 47 square miles. Our longstanding commitment to providing healthcare professionals to this unique location ensures that we have the expertise to guide you towards the perfect fit for your career.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with Medical Officers, Nursing Staff, and Allied Health Professionals to enhance the well-being of the community and contribute to the island's prosperity. Your expertise in general medicine will play a pivotal role in delivering high-quality care, with a particular emphasis on fortifying the island's primary care services.
Requirements:
How to Apply
If you are looking for an adventure and a rewarding position in Kerry, Ireland, we would love to hear from you. Please contact marthe.utstrand@dedicareinternational.com
with your application and resume.
About Dedicare International
Dedicare International is a cross border staffing concept recruiting Scandinavian healthcare staff on long term staffing solutions to English speaking countries.
Working with Dedicare in the UK, Dedicare International supports Scandinavian healthcare professionals to access exciting opportunities in English speaking countries.
