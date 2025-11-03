Executive Assistant at BSH Northern Europe
2025-11-03
Description:
At BSH Northern Europe, we are seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to support our CEO and CFO. This role is vital to the effective operation of our management team and requires a candidate who takes ownership and proactively drives initiatives. We are not looking for a direct replacement; rather, we seek someone who will take charge of various topics, follow up on open tasks from our team, and contribute more broadly to our operational success. The Executive Assistant will manage schedules, communications, and administrative tasks, acting as a crucial link between our leadership and other departments to facilitate information flow and enhance overall efficiency.
Your Tasks:
• Coordinate and manage daily schedules, meetings, and travel arrangements for the CEO and CFO.
• Prepare, review, and organize documents and presentations, utilizing tools for efficiency.
• Handle professional communication with both internal and external stakeholders.
• Assist in office management tasks to ensure smooth operations across the board.
• Conduct research and compile reports to support informed decision-making.
• Proactively manage and maintain communication with key stakeholders to foster collaboration and efficiency, following up on open tasks to ensure progress.
Your Profile:
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or a related field.
• Up to 5 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a similar role.
• Proficient in English (fluent), with additional language skills being advantageous.
• Strong proficiency in MS Office; knowledge of MS Teams is a plus.
• Excellent organizational and communication skills, with a proactive attitude and the ability to drive initiatives.
• Demonstrated capability to handle multiple tasks and manage time effectively.
Your Job Conditions:
• The position is based in Stockholm (Solna Business Park) and allows for a flexible mobile working framework.
• This is a permanent, full-time contract.
APPLICATION:
If you are interested in becoming an essential part of our team and contributing to the success of our management efforts, please send your application to Gisela Döbbeler at Gisela.Doebbeler@BSHG.COM.
Join us at BSH Northern Europe and play a key role in driving the operational excellence of our management team!
