Executive Administrative Assistant to Major International Investment Bank
Are you enthusiastic about managing a high volume of administrative tasks and eager to join a dynamic, high-performing team? Are you ready to embrace the ever-evolving challenges within a prestigious international investment bank? We are currently assisting our client in their search for a dedicated individual to fill the role of Executive Administrative Assistant.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Executive Administrative Assistant within the Commercial & Investment Bank, you will primarily undertake a wide range of Executive Assistant duties for a team of stakeholders, requiring a high level of confidentiality, a strong work ethic, and a pragmatic approach. Your responsibilities will include complex diary management, coordinating numerous meetings, handling expenses, and addressing ad hoc tasks for your stakeholders. We seek applicants with a solid background as a Senior Executive Assistant, equipped with the flexibility to thrive in this demanding role. The core of this position revolves around administration and communication, necessitating interaction with both internal and external clients, peers, and international colleagues. Previous experience in similar tasks is essential for success in this role.
What we offer
You will have the opportunity to work in an international environment with growth potential within your role, gaining invaluable experience in a global investment bank. You will also work with a dedicated consultant manager and receive Academic Works benefits and health care allowance.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Advanced Diary Management: Proactively manage complex diaries to facilitate the swift arrangement of client meetings.
Email Management: Handle a high volume of complex emails efficiently (where applicable).
Client Interaction: Serve as a client-facing representative, managing both internal and external client interactions, including gatekeeping in person and over the phone.
Meeting Coordination: Organise and set up meetings, conference calls, and Zoom sessions, both internally and externally.
Travel Arrangements: Finalise intricate travel plans, including coordination of flights, check-ins, visas, accommodation, and ground transportation logistics in accordance with corporate policy. Adapt quickly to frequent changes and prepare comprehensive travel itineraries.
Expense Management: Oversee expense processing through Concur, including reimbursements, personal amounts owed, and account reconciliations.
System Expertise: Utilise internal systems effectively, ensuring accurate data entry into management information systems and responsible for the precise collation of information for senior management.
Business Integration: Become an integral part of the business by understanding group priorities and meeting bankers' expectations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To excel in this role, you should possess well-developed administrative skills and be comfortable acting as the central point of coordination. We expect you to manage multiple tasks effectively while maintaining focus and prioritising your workload in a fast-paced environment. Strong interpersonal skills and effective communication are vital. Proficiency in English is essential, and knowledge of Swedish is an advantage. Additionally, we value a proactive, 'can-do' attitude and strong time management abilities.
We're looking for an experienced Executive Assistant with at least 5 years in the role, ideally with a background in supporting several stakeholders at once.
Essential Skills and Experience
• Expertise in client handling and relationship building with various stakeholders, including clients, bankers, and coverage groups.
• Proficient in complex diary management, demonstrating sound judgement and understanding of competing priorities.
• Strong executive communication style.
• Experience in organising travel arrangements, creating accurate itineraries, and planning contingencies; adept at navigating systems to optimise travel efficiency.
• Proven ability to take initiative and demonstrate ownership of responsibilities.
• Familiarity with expense management, including processing expenses promptly and reconciling accounts accurately.
• A polished, professional demeanour; calm under pressure, with the ability to collaborate effectively with peers.
• A positive, constructive attitude towards managing bankers' schedules and optimising time management.
• Flexibility and openness to change.
• Ability to follow up independently and anticipate needs, demonstrating initiative and thoroughness.
• High attention to detail and commitment to delivering quality results.
• A team player who can cultivate networks and work collaboratively; solution-oriented.
• Ability to manage expectations through proactive communication across various organisational levels.
• Quick to understand the political landscape and key individuals within the organisation.
• Excellent proficiency in English and Swedish at a professional level.
• Significant experience in a similar role.
• Adaptable, communicative, and alert.
We consider it advantageous if you have prior experience in an international work environment or possess some financial experience or interest in the banking sector.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Adaptable and structured
• Self-sufficient and proactive
• Cooperative with strong interpersonal skills
Please attach your CV in English in your application.
