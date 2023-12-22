Exciting Opportunity for Data Enthusiasts!
2023-12-22
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
For our customer, we have published this job posting.
In 2006, when Clive Humby proclaimed that "Data is the new oil," it sparked global interest. Yet, many who ventured into working with data didn't see the expected results. Why? Because we shouldn't view data through the lens of being the new oil. Data is a boundless resource, and the key lies in the ability to unlock its value and the promises it holds. Data is more than just information; it's potential waiting to be harnessed. We are on the quest for that individual-the one capable of unleashing its complete potential.
Our customer is looking to expand with data talent. We do not yet have a detailed role description but are right now proactively searching for skilled people in the data field.
We seek individuals with a solid educational background focused on data and a genuine passion for the field. Our customer is specifically searching for candidates intrigued by the world of data. If you have studied a program that clearly emphasizes data and are genuinely interested in this dynamic domain, we want to hear from you.
Qualifications
Applicants must demonstrate documented work experience, completion of a master's thesis, or involvement in a project directly linked to one of the following areas: Data Science, AI, LLM, Prompt Engineering, Big Data, Cloud. Moreover, these experiences must have a clear connection to data.
Bachelor's or higher degree in computer science, data engineering, or a related field.
Excellent python skills
Have no problem if things don't turn out as planned - new conditions, new opportunities
Thrive in collaborative environments.
Take responsibility and lead when necessary.
Drive your own development rather than waiting for someone else to do it
What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager, tester, or web designer, we at New Minds have the network, experience and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be.
We believe in building a strong team through activities like after works, summer parties and kick offs where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.
New Minds Academy
Our Academy-program is the optimal start to your career. By applying and qualifying for one of the programs within New Minds Academy you receive a number of training sessions throughout the year and the connections to grow into your future dream role.
