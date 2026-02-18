Exciting Finance Careers at Dürr Systems AB in Gothenburg!
2026-02-18
Are you a skilled finance professional looking for a new challenge? Dürr Systems AB is launching a brand-new Shared Service Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, and we want you to be part of building a modern, efficient finance function from the ground up. This is your chance to join an international, dynamic team supporting multiple European countries and make a real impact!
Who we are looking for
We are recruiting multiple finance professionals across the following roles:
G/L Accountant
Your responsibilities:
Manage general ledger accounting and monthly/year-end closing processes
Prepare financial reports, budgets, and statutory financial statements
Handle VAT reporting, tax calculations, and annual tax packages
Support treasury activities including internal financing, hedge accounting, and liquidity management (specific role focus)
Your profile:
University degree in accounting, finance, or related field
Minimum 3 years' relevant experience
Experience with SAP R/3 and IFRS accounting standards
Strong analytical and organizational skills
Comfortable working in an international environment
Fluent in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Preferred qualifications:
Knowledge of German, French, or Italian
Experience with payroll processes
Accounts Payable (A/P) and Accounts Receivable (A/R) Accountants
Your responsibilities:
Manage daily processing of accounts payable and receivable
Ensure accuracy and timely execution of financial transactions
Ensuring payment transactions
Communicate professionally with customers, suppliers, and internal teams
Support operational finance tasks within A/P and A/R
Your profile:
Previous experience in A/P, A/R, or similar finance roles
Proficient in SAP R/3 and MS Office, especially Excel
Strong communication and problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently and collaboratively
Experience with IFRS and international business environments
Fluent in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Preferred qualifications:
Additional European languages (German, French, Italian)
Payroll experience
About Dürr Systems AB and the Shared Service Center
Dürr Systems AB is a growing part of the Dürr CTS Group, a global leader in environmental solutions across multiple industries. Our new Shared Service Center in Sweden will centralize financial administration and support finance teams in Sweden, Germany, Italy, UK, and France. This is a unique opportunity to join early and shape a modern, transparent, and compliant finance function within an international environment.
How to Apply
Please submit your application via the OnePartnerGroup website. Include the following in your application:
Which role(s) you are applying for
Relevant experience and skills for the position(s)
Your experience working internationally and with IFRS
Your language skills
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so apply today! Suitable candidates will be invited for interviews and may undergo assessments, reference checks and background verification.
Please note: Due to GDPR, applications sent via email cannot be accepted. For questions, contact:Tania Benitez: tania.benitez@onepartnergroup.se
Rebecka Svensson: rebecka.svensson@onepartnergroup.se
We look forward to receiving your application and welcoming you to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Väst AB
(org.nr 559041-3083), https://www.cts-durr.com/en/company Arbetsplats
Dürr Systems AB Kontakt
Rebecka Svensson rebecka.svensson@onepartnergroup.se Jobbnummer
9750942