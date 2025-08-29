Exchange Coordinator to the Stockholm School of Economics
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently about 50 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
What we offer
The Stockholm School of Economics (SSE), you will be part of a highly international and dynamic environment.
This is a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping the international student experience and strengthening SSE's global partnerships. We encourage continuous learning, personal development, and participation in international networks and conferences.
About the team
The team Global Initiatives is a part of the unit Education Office and it consists of 5 people. This position is collaborating closely with two others within the team that is working with similar processes. The team is responsible for the exchange program with guidance for incoming/outgoing students including nominations and credit transfers. We manage global opportunities such as: Wallenberg International Fellows program, Sciences Po double degree, CIVICA, Short Program and GNAM. We are a liaison for partner universities, agreements with partner universities and Erasmus (grants, internships, faculty/staff exchange).
About the Role
We are seeking an Exchange Coordinator to play a key role in advancing the School's internationalization strategy. This position manages student mobility across all levels (BSc and MSc, both incoming and outgoing) and combines Key Account Manager responsibilities for partner universities with process development and quality assurance.
Key Responsibilities
Serve as Key Account Manager for 30-35 international partner universities, with full responsibility for exchange-related activities.
Guide and support students before, during, and after their exchange period.
Build and maintain strong relationships with partner universities.
Ensure effective, transparent, and student-centered administration of exchange mobility.
Lead the development, documentation, and improvement of assigned processes (e.g., outgoing students, incoming students, statistics).
Collaborate with colleagues, program directors, and external partners to ensure academic quality and planning of exchanges.
Represent SSE at information sessions, promotional activities, and international conferences.
The team is in the process of developing their way of working and this position could become more strategic over time.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who enjoys working collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. You have an eye for details without losing the overall perspective and approach challenges with a solution-focused mindset. You have the ability to work at a strategic level while keeping a keen eye for operational details. You are skilled at managing multiple priorities simultaneously and you are comfortable working under pressure and can adapt quickly to shifting demands and timelines. You are committed to providing excellent service to both students, staff and stakeholders. You have strong analytical skills, preferably together with experience of collecting and organizing data. You feel comfortable and are used to presenting information clearly both orally and written.
Qualifications
University degree/academic background
Several years of experience with international student administration and mobility within higher education.
Experience with process development, quality assurance, and data analysis.
- English and Swedish
Meritorious
- Experience working with Ladok or Full fabric.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
