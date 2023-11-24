Excellence PhD positions in the field of Nanocience and Nanotechnologies
2023-11-24
Project description
At Chalmers, research in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology is carried out in a broad range of activities. Chalmers' researchers deal with basic research on the unique chemical and physical phenomena that prevail at very small dimensions, and promote the development of technologies that utilise these phenomena.
Major responsibilities
We are looking for up to four highly motivated and skilled graduates interested in nanoscience and nanotechnology. The selected candidates are awarded with a PhD position, which they can place at any Nano research group at Chalmers and with which they coordinate their specific PhD program. This is the nineth in a yearly recurring call.
These positions are special in the sense that most PhD student positions at Chalmers are announced by a specific research group, funded by a specific research project. However, with an Excellence PhD student position you have your own funding, which of course gives you far more freedom in choosing both research group and research project.
A PhD exam in Nano is the perfect start for your career, whether you aim at academic research at the highest level, advancing technology and business ideas in major companies or spinning off your own idea into a start-up company.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
Qualifications
The selection is based on three criteria:
1) Your MSc and BSc grades
2) A two-page written reflection on your background and your motivation to pursue a PhD. Specifically motivate your interest in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology and in pursueing your PhD at Chalmers. This letter may contain a description of your current MSc project and/or future research interests as well as of your personal qualities.
3) Your perfomance at an interview to which we expect to invite the top 8 candidates. The interview is preliminarily planned to take place on April 17th, 2024.
To be eligible to apply, the final exam of your master studies needs to take place (or needs to have taken place) AFTER 1st of June 2023. If you are already accepted in a PhD school you are not eligible to apply.
If you win, you have to start your PhD position before the end of 2024, at the latest. The position can be placed at any research group connected to the Nano Area of Advance at Chalmers. You find the full list of PIs of these research groups on the Chalmers homepage: Profiles in Nano research.The research group has to approve.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230659 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other (optional) certificates.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: March 10, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Janine Splettstösser
Microtechnology and Nanoscience
Email: nano@chalmers.se
Professor Christoph Langhammer
Physics
Email: nano@chalmers.se
