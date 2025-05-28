Exam Coordinator to The Stockholm School of Economics
2025-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer
This is a key role in ensuring the smooth and efficient planning and execution of our exam processes, where you will get the opportunity to contribute to improving the exam processes and procedures here at the Stockholm School of Economics, one of Europe's leading business schools.
As part of Education Office, you will work in a professional and supportive environment with engaged colleagues and a shared commitment to educational success. In addition, we provide competitive employment terms and ample opportunities for professional growth.
Job Description
As Exam Coordinator, you will:
- Plan, organize, and administer exams across multiple programs
- Liaise with faculty, students, and administrative staff to ensure accurate communication of exam schedules and requirements
- Manage exam logistics including scheduling, room bookings, invigilation assignments, and secure handling of exam materials
- Monitor and respond to exam-related queries and issues
- Contribute to the successful implementation of new administrative systems and digital tools
- Participate in improving and streamlining exam processes and procedures
Your profile
We are looking for someone who enjoys working collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. You have an interest for improving systems and processes. You have an eye for details without losing the overall perspective and approach challenges with a solution-focused mindset. You are skilled at managing multiple priorities simultaneously and thrives in environments where the workload may fluctuate. You are comfortable working under pressure and can adapt quickly to shifting demands and timelines. You are committed to providing excellent service to both students and faculty
Qualifications
- Experience in academic administration or a similar coordination role
- Fluent in both English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
- Proficiency and an interest in working with different digital platforms
- Experience of collaborating with a range of stakeholders
Meritorious
- Experience with implementation or transition to new systems
- Experience from working within education, preferably within higher education.
- Relevant academic education
- Experience from student administrative systems such as Digi Exam and Canvas.
Other
This is two full-time positions where one is a permanent employment where a 6-month probationary period applies and one is a substitute employment. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
