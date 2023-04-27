Eurasia Programme Administrator To Civil Rights Defenders In Stockholm
Civil Rights Defenders / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Civil Rights Defenders i Stockholm
Are you service minded professional with working experience within human rights? Do you want to use your administrative skills to contribute to the work of Civil Rights Defenders and want to work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world? Then you might be our new colleague!
About the role
As Programme Administrator you will work closely with the Department Director and EURASIA Programme Officers to administratively and financially follow-up on the grants for the Eurasia region. Your main responsibility will be to give input and assess partners reporting and provide support in auditing as well as other programmatic support.
The Programme Administrator reports to the EURASIA Department Director.
The role offers great variety, including work tasks such as:
• Assisting in evaluating and reporting of the grants
• Assisting in tracking programme budgets
• Manage the administrative part of the grants
• Ensure compliance with donor financial and procurement policies
• Supporting the audit process
• Maintain regular communication with the partners on the administrative part on the grants management
• Overseeing the following office facilities; equipment, inventory, purchases and office cleanliness where applicable
• Procuring office equipment and services where applicable
• Managing logistics for seminars, workshops and project organised public events including printing, facilities, trainee logistics etc.
• Liaising with government agencies on customs, visa, and other administrative issues
• Other duties as may be assigned from time to time by Department Director
About you
As a person you easily adapt to changing circumstances and you see the possibilities in change. Although you like to plan, organise, and prioritize your work in an efficient way to keep time frames and deliver results according to organisational goals and quality standards. Furthermore, you have the interest, willingness and ability to help others and strives to deliver solutions.
If you also tend to remain motivated and effective despite setbacks and have the interest and ability to collaborate with and relate to other people in a responsive and smooth way, we are sure that you will thrive in this role.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this position you have:
• A Bachelor's degree in Administration
• Documented experience of work in the NGO sector, and/or advocacy work
• A few years of experience in working with budgets, grants, audits, financial reporting
• Fluency (oral and written) in English and in at least one of the following Eurasian languages: Georgian, Ukrainian, or Russian
• Strong IT skills, including good knowledge of Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PPT, Word)
• Experience from working in the Eurasia region
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment with 6 months probationary employment, starting as soon as possible or according to agreement. As an organisation, we strive for diversity and we see your background, experience, and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
The position requires that the applicant has a valid work permit in Sweden.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 21 May 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Helen Rask, helen.rask@crd.org
.
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog. Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org (https://app.teamtailor.com/companies/quKUlp2-vJo/jobs/1031785/edit/www.crd.org). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Civil Rights Defenders
, https://crd.org Jobbnummer
7707098