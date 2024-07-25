Erfaren italiensk kock sökes för rolig matlagningsskola
2024-07-25
We are opening a new Italian cooking school where we teach small groups of people how to cook some simple Italian dishes such as tagliatelle, gnocchi and pesto. Each class will last for a few hours and is geared towards corporate groups seeking group activities for team building and social interactions. The environment will be bright, fun, interactive and social.
The person we are looking for should be able to lead a group, teach a group with mixed skills, create a fun and social experience while teaching and inspiring people about the simple Italian food culture. Ideally, you should have years of cooking experience and excellent references that you can use to inspire and impress the participants in the class.
Working hours will be approximately 3-9 pm Tuesday to Friday and 2-8 pm on Saturdays.
The position will initially be given on an hourly wage basis. After that, a permanent position will be negotiated if desired.
Apply in writing and be sure to explain your education, experience, and how your personality is suited for this role as it is not a traditional chef role. Please indicate your expectations for hourly and/or monthly wages.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-24
E-post: bradleyells@gmail.com
