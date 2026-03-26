English-speaking personal assistant for a young man in Mölndal
Passal AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Passal AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Who am i?
I am a happy and social 21 years old guy who lives with my parents in a house in Krokslätt, Mölndal. Due to my disability, I need a personal assistant. The work with me entails help with care, personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, displacements, etc.
Who are you?
You must be a confident and independent person who is comfortable taking responsibility and own initiative. You need to be either a trained assistant nurse or have work experience in nursing. Our family mainly communicates in English, so you therefore need to be able to communicate in English.
Schedule:
We are primarily looking for someone to work part-time (around 50%), but there may also be opportunities for occasional or on-call shifts.
Working hours vary and may include daytime, evenings, weekdays, and weekends. The schedule can be adapted in agreement with the family, depending on your availability.
Start date: As soon as possible.
Passal Assistance offers rewarding and varied work with good employment conditions, training and wellness allowances. Fixed hourly wage according to agreement and other compensation according to collective agreement. You will also receive good support and contact with your manager.
Interested?
Great! Welcome with your application!
At the interview, you will need to present an extract from the criminal record register as well as documentation proving your right to work in Sweden (passport, national ID card, or a personal identity certificate together with a driver's license).
If you are not a citizen of Sweden, the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, a work permit or permanent residence permit is required.
By law, we are required to verify this before employment.
Number of announcement: 2073
Recruiter: Johan Håkansson
Passal Assistans provides personal assistance and is run by people with strong commitment and extensive experience working with individuals with disabilities. At Passal Assistans, it is important that everyone feels like a valued part of the whole - that everyone understands their significance. Our vision is a society and everyday life where everyone has the freedom to live fully. We see personal assistance as a way to make that vision a reality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Passal AB
(org.nr 556599-8316)
Lilla Bommen 6 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9821411