English-Speaking Nanny/Housekeeper Needed in Östermalm 64ht/month
2023-08-28
Become Part of Our Family!
A vibrant family living in the beautiful neighborhood of Östermalm, on the lookout for an English-speaking nanny/housekeeper to assist in our day-to-day routines. Our ideal candidate will not only assist with daily chores but will also be a fun-loving, nurturing companion to our children.
Flexible Scheduling:
Slightly flexible on the days, our preference is for consecutive days, ideally Tuesday + Wednesday, but Wednesday + Thursday works too.
Job Description:
Tuesdays (14:00-18:00):
14:00-16:25: Handle two loads of children's laundry, tidy children's rooms, change bed linens, and possibly manage errands such as dry cleaning pickups/drop-offs.
16:30-18:00: Collect the children, bring them home, and prepare simple meals (ingredients provided).
Wednesdays (14:00-18:00):
14:00-16:00: Fold laundry from the previous day, organize children's wardrobes, manage children's linens, and potential errands.
16:00-17:00: Pick up children and accompany the 7-year-old to a 17:00 activity. Parent will handle the pick-up afterward.
17:15-18:00: Return home, warm up/prepare simple meals, and look after laundered linens.
What We're Looking For:
A proactive individual who identifies and executes tasks with minimal direction.
A heartwarming presence, someone playful and ready to offer that extra touch for the children.
A person envisioning a long-term commitment and genuinely becoming a part of the family's life. If they find the right match, they are open to extending the role to more days a week.
Native English-speaking ability is crucial, as the children spent several years in London and are keen to sustain their English proficiency.
If this sounds like the perfect role for you, and you're keen on joining a loving family environment, we would absolutely love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594), https://vivbon.se/jobb/ Jobbnummer
8066035