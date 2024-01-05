English-speaking babysitter to a family in Lidingö
About Änglavakt AB
Änglavakt is a personal babysitting agency that puts the relationship between child and babysitter first. We believe in safe and long-term relationships and place great emphasis on the Änglavakt's ability to meet each child's unique needs. The business is mainly located in Stockholm and Gothenburg and with us you will find competent, experienced and insured babysitters - Änglavakter.
Are you passionate about working with children, inspiring and creating valuable memories through presence and play. Of course, you have several years of experience working with children from e.g preschool, leisure, such as Au Pair, sports coach or private babysitter. You are naturally responsible, curious, sincere and want to have fun at work.
Most positions are part-time (afternoons / evenings), so we recommend that you have another part-time job such as studying at high school or university.
In our quest to be the very best babysitting agency, we provide all employees with training in first aid with "Life in Mind" and an inspiring course in cooking and nutrition with Johanna Westman. Feel free to read more about our educators at www.lifeinmind.se
and www.johannawestman.se.
We are looking for you who are warm, responsible and child-loving with a twinkle in the eye. You must have previous experience of caring for children. This is a job that is excellent to combine with studies or other employment.
We attach great importance to your personality and ability to establish good, reliable and long-term relationships.
About the job: A family in Lidingö are searching for a babysitter to take care of their 2,5 year old daughter. Your role is to help the family pick up the girl from pree-school, play in a nearby park or at home, cook dinner and prepare for bed-time 3 afternoons/week (Monday-Thursday approx between 16-19). As a person, you are naturally responsible, caregiving and have a imaginative mind.
It is a requirement that you have previous experience and know what responsibilities come with taking care of children. We also see that you are warm, caring and have a genuine interest in children.
The applications are handled on an ongoing basis, so feel free to send in your application as soon as you can. Thank you!
We really look forward hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
E-post: sandra@anglavakt.se Arbetsgivare Änglavakt Sverige AB
