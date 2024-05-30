English Tutor wanted for family in Danderyd
2024-05-30
A warm and welcoming family from China is seeking an engaging and enthusiastic English tutor for their son who is 6 years old.
The job is located in Danderyd and they need help between July 8 - August 25, 3 hours per day 5 days a week.
We are looking for someone who is:
Experienced in Teaching Children: someone who can make learning fun and engaging.
A caring individual with a genuine love for children.
Fluent in English
If you have a heart filled with love for children and experience in teaching, we would love to hear from you, apply now!
