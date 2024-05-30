English Tutor wanted for family in Danderyd

VivBon AB Danderyd / Grundskollärarjobb / Danderyd
2024-05-30


A warm and welcoming family from China is seeking an engaging and enthusiastic English tutor for their son who is 6 years old.
The job is located in Danderyd and they need help between July 8 - August 25, 3 hours per day 5 days a week.

We are looking for someone who is:
Experienced in Teaching Children: someone who can make learning fun and engaging.
A caring individual with a genuine love for children.
Fluent in English

If you have a heart filled with love for children and experience in teaching, we would love to hear from you, apply now!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vivbon AB (org.nr 559114-0594)
182 33  DANDERYD

Arbetsplats
VivBon AB Danderyd

Jobbnummer
8718619

