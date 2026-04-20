English speaking nanny, family with 3 children, Östermalm, 30 hours/week+
Nanndis AB / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nanndis AB i Stockholm
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Ref. 4293Ö
We are delighted to present a wonderful opportunity with a warm, family-oriented household. The family is seeking an English-speaking nanny to become an integral part of their daily life.
The family has three children aged between 1 and 11 years old. This is a 30-hour-per-week position (approximately 75% of full-time), with guaranteed hours and occasional opportunities for additional work. Typical working hours are from around 12:00/13:00 to 17:00/18:00, though some flexibility is required. In addition to this, the family anticipates needing support for approximately four evenings per month, as well as occasional weekends.
This is a shared-care role, meaning the nanny will not be solely responsible for all three children at this stage. Afternoon duties include childcare, cooking, and transporting the children to and from nursery, school, and activities. These responsibilities are shared collaboratively between the parents and the nanny, so being a strong team player is essential.
Flexibility and adaptability are key. The nanny should be comfortable adjusting plans as needed-for example, preparing dinner if a parent handles school pick-up, or stepping in to take a child to an activity if plans change. While the parents provide overall structure and guidance, the nanny is expected to work independently, take initiative, make decisions, and plan ahead. This may include creating meal plans, grocery shopping when needed, and ensuring evening routines are followed if the parents are delayed.
As the children grow older, the nanny will occasionally take sole charge of all three. Additional support will be available when needed, including help from the family's previous nanny or an extra nanny during extended parental absences.
The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic, active, and energetic, with a genuine love for children. A proactive, solution-oriented mindset is essential, along with previous childcare experience.
While the family employs a housekeeper, the nanny will assist with day-to-day tidying related to the children, including organising their belongings, packing and unpacking school and activity bags, and ensuring everything is prepared in advance. Responsibilities also include children's laundry and preparing meals for the children.
A valid driving licence is required, along with confidence driving in central Stockholm.
The family is keen for the children to develop their English skills, so a high level of spoken English is essential. Some understanding of Swedish is advantageous. The family also has a dog, so the nanny should be comfortable around pets, although no pet care is required.
The family is based in Östermalm, Stockholm, and is ideally looking for a start date in mid-August, with some flexibility.
A fixed monthly salary is offered, with additional pay for overtime. Compensation will be negotiated based on experience and qualifications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: ansokan@nordiclightnannies.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4293Ö". Arbetsgivare Nanndis AB
(org.nr 556897-3944), https://nordiclightnannies.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Nordic Light Nannies Jobbnummer
9865475