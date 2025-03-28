English speaking nanny/babysitter Vasastan Torsplan full time
2025-03-28
English speaking family with two children (9 months & 3 years) looking for a full time babysitter/nanny mondays to fridays between 8.00-19.30 (3 hours break).
Requirements: experience with babies and availability to work every weekday.
The family also wants the babysitter to be able to travel with them at times.
Work duties
Take care of the children and keep them safe at all times
Provide a caring and loving environment, taking each girl's specific needs into consideration
Plan and carry out fun and developmental activities, suitable for strengthening the childrens self-esteem, having fun and learning
Promote willingness to learn, preferably through play
Pick up from nursery and school
Previous experience and qualifications
Experience with children
Experience of teaching smaller children, preferably through previous work experience, e.g. preschool
Fluent in Mandarin
Warm, stable and happy
Likes children
We always provide good working conditions and a collective agreement. It is important for us that you feel happy and appreciated when working with us and the customers you help. We hope to achieve a long-term relationship and believe that is beneficial for all parties.
We hope we have sparked your interest, if so don 't hesitate to get in touch!
