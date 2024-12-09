English speaking nanny/babysitter 3 times per week Malmö (Västra Hamnen)
2007 NannyNu AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Malmö Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Malmö
2024-12-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2007 NannyNu AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
English-speaking family in Malmö (Västra Hamnen) with a child (2.5 years) wants help with childcare 3 times a week during the day (flexible with days) between 09:00-13:00.
Work duties
Take care of the children and keep them safe at all times
Provide a caring and loving environment, taking each girl's specific needs into consideration
Plan and carry out fun and developmental activities, suitable for strengthening the childrens self-esteem, having fun and learning
Teach French.
Promote willingness to learn, preferably through play
Pick up from nursery and school
Previous experience and qualifications
Experience with children
Experience of teaching smaller children, preferably through previous work experience, e.g. preschool
Fluent in French, both in speech and in writing
Warm, stable and happy
Likes children
We always provide good working conditions and a collective agreement. It is important for us that you feel happy and appreciated when working with us and the customers you help. We hope to achieve a long-term relationship and believe that is beneficial for all parties.
We hope we have sparked your interest, if so don 't hesitate to get in touch! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2007 Nannynu AB
(org.nr 556662-0851), https://nanny.nu/
211 16 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9052405