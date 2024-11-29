English speaking nanny/babysitter 3 afternoons per week Nacka

Family in Uppsala with two children (8 & 11 years old) wants help with babysitting 3 afternoons per week, between 16:00-19:00. Flexible with days. The family is looking for a babysitter with English as a native speaker.
Work duties
Take care of the children and keep them safe at all times
Provide a caring and loving environment, taking each girl's specific needs into consideration
Plan and carry out fun and developmental activities, suitable for strengthening the childrens self-esteem, having fun and learning
Teach French.
Promote willingness to learn, preferably through play
Pick up from nursery and school

Previous experience and qualifications
Experience with children
Experience of teaching smaller children, preferably through previous work experience, e.g. preschool
Fluent in French, both in speech and in writing
Warm, stable and happy
Likes children

We always provide good working conditions and a collective agreement. It is important for us that you feel happy and appreciated when working with us and the customers you help. We hope to achieve a long-term relationship and believe that is beneficial for all parties.
We hope we have sparked your interest, if so don 't hesitate to get in touch!

