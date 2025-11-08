English speaking childcare worker to the preschool Filius & Filia
Location: Filius & Filia, Huddinge
Position: Childcare worker (temporary position with possibility of extension)
Employment rate: Full time
Salary: Monthly salary
Start: January 2nd 2026
Until: November 2026
Abouts us:
Filius & Filia is a bilingual parent co-op preschool, established in 2003. We are a small preschool with 27 children located in Huddinge where English and Swedish are the languages used.
Who we are looking for:
We are currently in search of an experienced English speaking childcare worker (barnskötare) to join our team in 2026. Someone who, with warmth, curiosity and a sense of security, wants to help create a stimulating and enriching everyday life for children aged 1-5 years. At our preschool, we focus on the best interests of the child and value an environment where both children and staff feel safe, involved, and seen.
Qualifications:
Previous experience of working with children and can hold parent/teacher meetings.
Is a native English speaker, or can speak English at a professional proficiency level (required)
Has good understanding of the Swedish language.
Your duties:
Actively participating in educational work according to the preschool curriculum.
Contribute to a safe, inspiring, and educating environment for the children.
Close cooperation with colleagues and parents/guardians.
Document and follow-up the children's development and learning.
We're offering you:
A workplace with genuine colleagues and clear values.
Opportunities for professional development and further training.
A warm and welcoming environment where the needs of the children are always in the spotlight.
If you are interested, please submit your CV to hr-team@filiusfilia.se
.
Selection and interviews are ongoing, please don't wait to send us your application.
We look forward to meeting you!
Sincerely,
