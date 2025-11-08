English speaking childcare worker to the preschool Filius & Filia

Filius & Filia Ek. För. / Huddinge
2025-11-08


Location: Filius & Filia, Huddinge
Position: Childcare worker (temporary position with possibility of extension)
Employment rate: Full time
Salary: Monthly salary
Start: January 2nd 2026
Until: November 2026

Abouts us:
Filius & Filia is a bilingual parent co-op preschool, established in 2003. We are a small preschool with 27 children located in Huddinge where English and Swedish are the languages used.

Who we are looking for:
We are currently in search of an experienced English speaking childcare worker (barnskötare) to join our team in 2026. Someone who, with warmth, curiosity and a sense of security, wants to help create a stimulating and enriching everyday life for children aged 1-5 years. At our preschool, we focus on the best interests of the child and value an environment where both children and staff feel safe, involved, and seen.

Qualifications:
Previous experience of working with children and can hold parent/teacher meetings.
Is a native English speaker, or can speak English at a professional proficiency level (required)
Has good understanding of the Swedish language.

Your duties:
Actively participating in educational work according to the preschool curriculum.
Contribute to a safe, inspiring, and educating environment for the children.
Close cooperation with colleagues and parents/guardians.
Document and follow-up the children's development and learning.

We're offering you:
A workplace with genuine colleagues and clear values.
Opportunities for professional development and further training.
A warm and welcoming environment where the needs of the children are always in the spotlight.

If you are interested, please submit your CV to hr-team@filiusfilia.se.

Selection and interviews are ongoing, please don't wait to send us your application.
We look forward to meeting you!

Sincerely,
Filius & Filia

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: hr-team@filiusfilia.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Childcare worker".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Filius & Filia Ek. För., http://filiusfilia.se

Arbetsplats
Filius & Filia Ek. För.

Jobbnummer
9595379

