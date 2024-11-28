English speaking babysitter/nanny /Bromma/ 1-2 days a week
2024-11-28
ABOUT US:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
ABOUT THE FAMILY
Barnakademin is helping a family with two children find a nanny who can bring kids home from school/preschool and spend quality time with them.
Kids: 2 kids who are 2 and 5 years old
Working hours: ca 15.30-18.30
Start: in January
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; is responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or have another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for long-term commitments (1 year)
Speak fluent English.
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
• competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
• detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
• close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
• fair employment terms.
NOTE. We always check your references and request a background check from the police.
