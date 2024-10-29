English speakers! Work as a Street fundraiser for Rescue Sweden
International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling i Stockholm
Hello English Speakers!
is it hard to find a job?
Do all jobs require perfect spoken Swedish?
Now you have the chance to work and earn a monthly salary by becoming a part of the rescue family and contributing to helping vulnerable people in hard-to-reach places.
About rescue
Founded in 1933 on the initiative of Albert Einstein, the International Rescue Committee (RESCUE) helps vulnerable people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict and disaster. We work in the most remote and hard-to-reach places on earth and our way of working is developed to consider and support people's complex needs.
We are present in over 50 countries and our teams quickly respond when a disaster occurs. We stay as long as it's necessary. We quickly analyze the situation and assess what needs exist and provide those affected with everything from access to clean water, shelter and healthcare to education and opportunities to earn a living. We ensure that people not only survive but also recover and rebuild their lives.
About the fundraising role
As a street fundraiser, you are the face of the organization on the streets and squares and work to collect funds for the organization's work by recruiting new monthly donors to Rescue. You do this by approaching and contacting people and delivering a pitch during the conversations. You have individual goals in the form of results to achieve the current number of recruitments and their quality.
You will work in a team with committed colleagues who support and motivate you to help you reach your individual goals but also the team's overall target.
Now we are looking for more colleagues, become a street fundraiser and save lives every day!
Therefore, you need to be
• Social and like to contact other people
• Engaging and inspiring and familiar with cases that Rescue works with
• Results-oriented and wants to work towards goals set by the organization
• A personwith an positive attitude and growth mindset
• Interested in humanitarian work
• 18 years of age and above
We offer you
• Ongoing training in sales, communication, recruiting, humanitarian law and humanitarian issues
• introductory training and follow-up training
• Opportunity to develop within an international organization
• Fantastic colleagues who motivate you
About the job
• Monthly salary SEK 17,776.50 SEK for 75% service
• 12-month fixed-term employment with a trial employment of 6 months
• Workplace: Stockholm
• Working hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-17:00
• Scope: part-time 5 days a week
• Desired start: immediately
Recruitment is ongoing so send your application as soon as possible.
Submit your CV and answer the selection questions.
Become part of Rescue and make a difference daily for people around the world. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Rescue Committee Sverige Insamling
, https://se.rescue.org/ Arbetsplats
International Rescue Committee (rescue) Kontakt
Amme Altimimi amme.altimimi@rescue.org Jobbnummer
8983974