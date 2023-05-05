English speakers! Work as a Street fundraiser for Rescue Sweden
Hello English Speakers!!!!!
is it hard to find a job?
Do all jobs require perfect spoken Swedish?
Now you have the chance to work and earn a monthly salary by becoming a part of the rescue family
About Rescue
Founded in 1933 on the initiative of Albert Einstein, the International Rescue Committee (RESCUE) helps vulnerable people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict and disaster. We work in the most remote and hard-to-reach places on earth and our way of working is developed to consider and support people's complex needs.
We are present in over 40 countries and our teams quickly respond when a disaster occurs. We stay as long as it's necessary. We quickly analyze the situation and assess what needs exist and provide those affected with everything from access to clean water, shelter and healthcare to education and opportunities to earn a living. We ensure that people not only survive but also recover and rebuild their lives.
Now we are looking for more colleagues, become a street fundraiser and save lives every day!
As a street fundraiser, you are an ambassador for the organization out on the streets and squares to engage and inspire people to become monthly donors to Rescue.
You will work in a team with fantastic colleagues who will support you and motivate you so that you can achieve your goals, if you are .....
social and enjoy taking contact with other people
result-oriented
Open and positive
Passionate about humanitarian work
Have turned 18 years of age
We offer you
Ongoing training in sales, communication, street fundraising and humanitarian law, humanitarian issues
introductory training and follow-up training
Opportunity to develop within an international organization
Fantastic colleagues that motivates you
About the job
Monthly Salary 21 733 (100%)
12 month fixed term employment with a probationary period of 6 months
Place of work: Stockholm
Working hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-17:00
Scope: part-time 3-5 days a week
Desired start: immediately
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply before the application deadline, 12th of May.
Submit your CV and answer the selection questions.
Become part of Rescue and make a difference daily for people around the world. Så ansöker du
