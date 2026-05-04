English Rhetoric Trainer (Gothenburg/Göteborg/Sthlm)

GMS International AB / Pedagogjobb / Göteborg
2026-05-04


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English Rhetoric Trainer (Gothenburg/Göteborg)
We're looking for someone who can help professionals master the art of rhetoric in various contexts. You'll work with clients in legal and other business to strengthen personal branding, persuasive communication, argumentation, and presentation skills.
Travel to other clients could be possible.
Other assignments for English such as techical , business English, and general English courses will also exist.
Interested? Get in touch and send a CV to:
info@gmsgroup.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Gms International AB (org.nr 556612-5885)
405 30  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9890723

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