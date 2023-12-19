English Instructor for Corporate Clients in Gothenburg
English Language Instructors for Corporate Clients in Gothenburg - primarily Face2face lessons
Job description
Berlitz Corporate Language Services is looking for a freelance English Language Instructor to teach general and professional English to Berlitz' corporate and private customers in the Gothenburg area.
Lessons will consist of groups of students and one-on-one either at the customers' own premises, or directly at the Berlitz Language Center on Odinsgatan in Gothenburg, and occasionally online.
Please only apply if you have a native fluent level of English and are already located in or near Gothenburg.
Main responsibilities:
• Teach using the techniques of the Berlitz Method and follow the Berlitz teaching principles;
• Deliver high-quality, learner-centered instruction;
• Motivate by being creative and dynamic,
• Help customers achieve their language goals;
• Create a positive and friendly classroom atmosphere;
• Ensure a high level of student course satisfaction;
• Support Quality Management at all levels of instruction.
Qualifications and experience:
• English native or native-level speaker;
• A bachelor's degree. Students currently studying at university are also welcome to apply;
• Strong IT skills, ideally with experience with Microsoft Teams;
• Strong intercultural and pedagogical skills;
• Teaching experience is desirable but not a prerequisite.
Berlitz offers:
• A virtual training week in the Berlitz Method, which includes a half-day at our office in Gothenburg. The initial training is not compensated and is conducted in English. Before the teacher-led virtual education, you will also have access to modules online (self-study) for additional training. Once employed, all further training and workshops are compensated for. The initial training program will take place in January 2024;
• Ongoing pedagogical support and training;
• Full support from the Berlitz Service Center in terms of scheduling and materials;
• An exciting international job atmosphere;
• Flexible schedules;
About Berlitz:
About Berlitz:
Berlitz is the world's premier language and intercultural communication specialist working in 550 locations, 70 countries, and 50 languages. Founded in 1878 and operating in Sweden since 1931, its aim is to provide the language and communication skills that increase a learner's self-confidence to succeed both personally and professionally in a global environment. Berlitz offers premium and effective language training for kids, teens, and adults, as well as language, intercultural, and business solutions for corporate clients.
