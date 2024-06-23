Engineering Manager
2024-06-23
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best annotation platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team building a global company together. We are now looking for someone to lead one of our development teams. Do you want to join us?
The Role
As the Engineering Manager for our Order Team, you lead, coach, and manage the team. You will work with a group of driven product developers skilled in backend and frontend development and UX design and interact with developers and stakeholders across the company.
The team owns our customers' user journeys and builds the APIs and applications for specifying and ordering data projects. It works with everything from data upload and conversion to authentication and authorisation, creating a composable foundation for client workflows. We build our SaaS product in React, Typescript, Scala, and Python on a cloud native foundation. The team owns the complete application lifecycle and is empowered to scope and slice increments to achieve a high velocity of valuable, viable, usable, and feasible increments. It works according to the DevOps principles, enabling focus on our products without building technical debt and hard-to-maintain software.
We expect you to work tactically and strategically and inspire the delivery of world-class products. You nurture our empowerment culture and guide the team to successful product outcomes. You will work closely with our product managers on the team's vision, goals, and roadmap, facilitating technical decisions and increment scoping.
You will be responsible for the employee lifecycle, including salary and performance review. We believe in empowered teams, and attracting and growing top-performing talents with various skill sets is vital to your success. We foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, empowerment, and trust in the team and that their objectives and missions inspire the delivery of a world-class platform. You will report to the VP of Engineering and be a member of the Engineering Management Team and the company's extended management team.
We are looking for you!
We seek individuals who shine in technical and leadership contexts. Besides your development knowledge, we value that you are a team player with good communication skills, have a growth mindset, and value outcomes over activities.
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we create together what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 120 talented and humble people from many different nationalities in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, excellent health benefits, order your computer, place your pension-to name a few
From our early days as a start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is precisely how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to learn constantly.
Join us!
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. We select and perform interviews continuously. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our VP of Engineering, Jakob Andersson, at jakob.andersson@kognic.com
.
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineers who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering annotation solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Så ansöker du
