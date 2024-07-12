Energy Storage - Battery management system - Specialist EMC Engineer
2024-07-12
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden
If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then take the opportunity to join BMS-HW team as our new Specialist EMC Hardware Design Engineer.
What do we do?
At the Electronics Engineering function, BMS-HW we 're responsible for the electronics- and electrical-HW components inside our battery solutions. We are accountable for the lifecycle management, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In Battery Management System (BMS)-HW group we 're looking for a highly experienced Specialist EMC Hardware Design Engineer that can join our team. The team runs an agile set up where we build on team members strengths and complement each other to become a successful team and have fun at work.
What will you do?
In this position you will be one of the EMC specialists within Electromobility and contribute to electronic circuit design, schematics, electrical layout in the batteries, validation and delivery of batteries that are used as a resource to our end customers. Since we do development in a collaborative way you will work together with internal stake holders and also follow up deliveries from suppliers in order to ensure we get the quality products that our customers deserve and expect. In this role you will get to work with Project managers, Architects, System engineers, Electronic designers, Test engineers, internal and external labs among others and align across cross functional teams specializing in this area to coordinate our deliveries and ensuring ECER10 and ECER100.
Who are you?
As a person you are a team player and a problem solver, you drive for results and easily breaks down problems in smaller parts that you have no problem explaining to your teammates or project teams. You are quick to pick up technical details, structured, and have a good sense for planning both your own work but also supporting your teammates and the projects we deliver to. When team member needs help you freely offer support and share your knowledge. You are curious and probably like to tinker with technology on your spare time.
Relevant Experience
To succeed in the role as Specialist EMC Hardware Design Engineer we believe that you have the following background:
* Engineering, preferably MSc. Electrical Engineering/Power Electronics or equivalent experience
* 5-6 years in similar positions
* Extensive experience in EMC, signal integrity analysis for low voltage and higher voltages, both in labs and simulated.
* Experience from detailed electronic hardware design and component selection in automotive electronics with schematic tools like Altium Designer, Cadence OrCAD-Allegro or Mentor Xpedition, with preference for Altium Designer
* A very good understanding in Hazards when introducing and designing electronics in higher voltage applications
* Knowledge & Experience in automotive quality tools i.e. DFMEA, SFMEA, and such
* A long experience with good track record in team work with both suppliers and co-workers
Merit
* Experience in Electromobility area at other manufacturers
Do you want to be a part of building a stronger and more sustainable future?
If you are interested and want to know more about the opportunity please contact:
Hiring manager - Per Adelsson
Mail - per.adelsson@volvo.com
Last application date: 15th of August, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
