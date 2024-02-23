Embark on a rewarding career as a Newborn Care Specialist/Postpartum Doula.
Are you an empathetic midwife, a nurturing infant nanny, or a caring preschool teacher looking to transition into a meaningful role? Stockholm Doulas AB invites you to seize this exciting opportunity. We are actively seeking a compassionate Newborn Care Specialist/Postpartum Doula to play a crucial role in our team.
Position: Newborn Care Specialist/Postpartum Doula
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Hours: Flexible (Primarily Overnight)
Compensation: Competitive Hourly Wage
Requirements:
Fluent in both English and Swedish
Police background check required
Why Choose Stockholm Doulas?
Balanced Work-Life Hours: Revel in a work schedule designed for balance, offering flexibility with a focus on overnight shifts. We prioritize your work-life equilibrium.
Competitive Compensation: Your commitment to compassionate care deserves recognition. Receive a competitive hourly wage, reflecting your expertise and dedication.
Multilingual Experience: Leverage your language skills! Fluency in both English and Swedish is pivotal for effective communication and exceptional support.
Comprehensive Training: Prioritize safety and excellence! Mandatory police background checks ensure the well-being of our team and the families we serve. We provide Infant CPR training and further professional development to enhance your skills.
Responsibilities:
Guidance from Day One: Commence your journey with a family on the day they bring their baby home from the hospital or the day of a home birth.
Up to 3-4 Months of Support: Extend your nurturing care for up to 3-4 months, guiding and educating new parents through the initial stages of parenthood.
Establishing Habits: Provide hands-on care, contributing to the establishment of feeding routines and promoting healthy sleep habits.
Overnight Care: Manage crucial overnight care, allowing new parents to rest and recover, particularly after birth or during the adjustment to new parenthood.
Around-the-Clock or Daytime Support: Offer additional support, including around-the-clock assistance or daytime support, as needed.
Ideal Candidates:
Midwives: Bring your profound knowledge of childbirth and maternal care to offer vital support during the critical early weeks.
Infant Nannies: Apply your hands-on experience to deliver specialized care and guidance to newborns and their families.
Preschool Teachers: Transition your nurturing and educational background into a new setting, focusing on individualized care for newborns.
How to Apply:
If you are ready to embark on a fulfilling journey as a Newborn Care Specialist/Postpartum Doula, meet our language requirements, and can pass a police background check, please submit your resume and cover letter. We eagerly anticipate welcoming dedicated professionals passionate about making a positive impact on newborns and their families.
Join Stockholm Doulas AB in creating a nurturing environment for newborns.
Apply now and become an indispensable part of this rewarding experience!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: hello@stockholmdoulas.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "NCS position".
(org.nr 559465-4690)
Hornsgatan 135 (visa karta
)
117 28 STOCKHOLM
8493013